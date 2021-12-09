Pilsner Month of Month (November 2021) Awards:

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) head coach Morley Byekwaso and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forward Steven Desse Mukwala won the pilsner coach and player of the month (November) awards respectively.

Byekwaso is the first back-to-back winner of the coach’s gong, beating Vipers’ Robert Oliveira and Wakiso Giants’ Alex Gitta.

Steven Mukwala (left) and Morley Byekwaso were rewarded with plaques and cash (1,000,000) each Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA won three games in November and drew once whilst Oliveira and Gitta triumphed in three matches and lost one game apiece during the same period.

Mukwala edged Wakiso Giants’ Titus Ssematimba and URA forward Cromwell Rwothomio.

Steven Desse Mukwala shows off his accloade Credit: John Batanudde

He scored 5 goals and made 2 assists in November during the four matches.

Ssematimba netted 4 goals in same period with no assists while Rwothomio scored 3 goals and had 1 assist.

Both Byekwaso and Mukwala were rewarded with beautiful plaques and cash reward of Shs 1,000,000 each.

Morley Byekwaso shows off the pilsner coach of the month (November 2021) accolade Credit: John Batanudde

I feel so delighted having won the pilsner player of the month of November 2021 award. Thank you everyone from my teammates at URA, fans and the sponsors. Steven Desse Mukwala, URA Football Club striker

I thank the Almighty for these two accolades I have got (October and November 2021). I thank my players, management at KCCA FC, technical team. We need to maintain working together to achieve better things in the future. Morley Byekwaso, KCCA Football Club head coach

Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 Match Day 10 Fixtures:



Friday 10th December 2021 (All Games kick off at 3 PM):



Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Arua Hill – Kavumba Recreational Grounds –Wakiso, Live on Sanyuka TV



KCCA Vs Police – MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo, Kampala city



Gaddafi Vs SC Villa – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city



Tooro United Vs BUL – Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal city



Saturday 11th December 2021 (All Games kick off at 3 PM):

