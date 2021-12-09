Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group:

Wednesday, December 8 Results:

Butambala 6-3 Busujju

Busujju Mawogola 1-6 Buddu

Butambala out-muscled Busujju 6-3 during a 9-goal thriller of Muganzirwaza group in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 at FUFA Technical center on Wednesday, December 8.

Raymond Lusajje netted a hat-trick with Brancher Mulamba, Edrine Owachgiu and captain Faizo Wabyoona adding the other.

Busujju’s three goals came from Akram Kasagga (brace) and Michael Ssimbwa.

The goal galore was set off by Lusajje in the 18th minute. Ssimbwa headed home the equalizer ten minutes later.

Lusajje restored Butambala’s lead two minutes later. The lead was short lived with Kasagga’s close range finish in the 38th minute.

Mulamba made it three minutes to the half time break and Owachgiu scored the fourth goal on the stroke of half time.

Butambala in action against Busujju

Lusajje completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute as the goals continued to rain.

Butambala’s captain Wabyoona shot with a low drive to make it 6-2 with 12 minutes to play before the late-late drama through Kasagga’s penalty following a high booted foul on towering forward Isaac Miiro.

The result favoured Buwekula who progressed to the quarter-finals as the second best team in Muganzirwazza group behind Buddu.

Action between Butambala and Busujju at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru. Butambala won 6-3 but lost out on the quarter final slot because of goals scored

Meanwhile, Buddu outsmarted Mawogola 6-1 in the early kick off to top the group on 10 points.

John Vianney Bukenya scored a brace for Buddu with Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo, Marvin Kavuma, Bruno Bunyaga (penalty) and Brian Omirambe adding the other goals.

Abdul Kalanzi netted Mawogola’s consolation.

At the quarter final stage, Buddu will now face Ssingo (finished second in Masenegere group) whilst Buweekula plays Buluuli.

Butambala XI Vs Busujju

Team Line Ups:

Butambala XI: Fahad Emuran (G.K), Musa Jagwe, Colline Onega, Joseph Ogwang, Shafik Ssali, Julius Bukenya, Brancher Mulamba, Faizo Wabyoona (Captain), Francis Mukasa, Raymond Lusajje, Edrine Owachgiu

Subs: Henry Mbaabali (G.K), Hussein Makanga, Jeremy Matata, John Musinguzi, Julius Kibuuka

Tempers flared at some stage and the Butambala head coach was cautioned by referee Steven Kimayo towards the end of the game

Team officials:

Head coach: Recoba Emuron

Recoba Emuron Assistant coach: Moses Kayemba

Moses Kayemba Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulawa Mbogo

Hussein Mulawa Mbogo Team manager: Francis Kiryowa

Team captains with match officials_Busujju vs Butambala

Busujju XI: Mustafa Kalule (G.K), Arafat Mawanda (Captain), Akram Kasagga, Jonathan Onyango, Justine Opiro, Isaac Miiro, Michael Ssimbwa, Frank Tabu, Deo Mukasa, Raymond Kaganda, Jamil Kajubi

Subs: Benon Bukenya (G.K), Ivan Kaweesi, Enock Bagenda, Deo Lukyamuzi, Peter Abalirya

Team officials:

Head coach: Timothy Onyango

Timothy Onyango Assistant coach: Gerald Mwanje

Gerald Mwanje Team Doctor: Joseph Musisi

Joseph Musisi Team manager: Adam Masembe

All Results:

1st December:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Busujju 1-5 Buwekula

2nd December:

Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

4th December:

Buddu 3-1 Busujju

Busujju Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

6th December: