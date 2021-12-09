Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group: Thursday, December 9 Games:

Busiro Vs Bugerere – 12 PM

Kyaggwe Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe

As pre-tournament favourite Kyaggwe takes on islanders Buvuma in their opening game of Masaza Cup 2021 (Bulange group), the spirit in the team is high.

Football enthusiast Sulaiman Kiwanuka joined the swelling list of funders for Kyaggwe Ssaza.

The former Spartan Football Club director who is now aspiring to join Parliament (Nakifuma county) donated $600 (2,160,000/-) to the team moments after their final build-up match against Kalagi.

He also vowed to pay $ 100 per every goal scored for the team.

Guests seated during the Kyaggwe’s official flag off at Kalagi. The team won 2-1 over Kalagi Select

Sulaiman Kiwanuka stretches

Kiwanuka joined other personalities to fund the team as US-based businessman Hodge Nsubuga, politician, legislator Lulume Bayiga, FUFA Youth football delegate Roberts Kiwanuka, Gaddafi FC president Edrine Ochieng, among others.

Kyaggwe players arrived at Njeru on Wednesday, 8th December 2021 to join the other teams; Busiro, Bugerere, and Buvuma.

This year’s tournament already has four teams that have made it to the quarterfinals; Ssingo, Buluuli, Buddu, and Buwekula.

After Bulange group, the final group matches will be played in Butikiro group that will be followed by the quarter and semi-finals shortly after Christmas Day.

The date for the final will be communicated by the Kingdom of Buganda, as blessed and wished by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II.

Past Winners: