Friday Dec 10, 2021 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavumba R. Grounds –Wakiso (Live on Sanyuka TV)

KCCA FC Vs Police FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Gaddafi FC Vs SC Villa, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja

Tooro United FC Vs BUL FC, Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal

Sixteen time league champions SC Villa visit Gaddafi FC desperate to pick maximum points to ease pressure after winning just two in seven games so far.

The Jogoos sit just one place above the relegation zone with 8 points and are winless in their past two outings with defeat to Mbarara City and a draw with URA.

Petros Koukouras youthful side will draw inspiration from the 2-2 draw with URA in a game they held leads twice in the game as the Tax Collectors were clear favourites going into that game.

In Gaddafi, they take on another desperate side that has won none of the past three games and are on 10 points from nine games.

Like Villa, they have also won just two games this season and also drew 2-2 with Police in their last outing throwing away leads twice.

The hosts will hope forwards Brian Kalumba and Joel Madondo don lethal boots on the day to torment the defence of Kenneth Semakula, Gavin Kizito and Gift Fred who have struggled to keep clean sheets.

For Villa who could miss Travis Mutyaba (away on national duty), the onus will be Sadam Masereka, Ogwang and U-17 internationals Iddi Abdulwahid and Oscar Mawa to look for goals.