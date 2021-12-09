FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day 6:

Thursday, 9th December 2021 Games (All matches kick off at 3 PM):

Kitara Vs Kataka – Masindi playground, Masindi Municipality

Luweero United Vs Maroons – Kosovo Playground, Luweero

Kyetume Vs Blacks Power – Nakisunga Ssaza playground, Mukono

MYDA Vs Proline – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Nyamityobora Vs Calvary – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

The FUFA Big League 2021-2022 season continues with match day six games across the different venues in the country.

Table leaders Kataka make the long visit from Mbale to Masindi to face former Uganda Premier League side Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Currently on 10 points, Kataka will play their 5th game of the season in a largely competitive league where the second placed side, Maroons has 8 points from 5 matches (Maroons is away to Luweero United in Luweero on the same day).

Kataka is boosted by the return of Hassan Wandega who was red carded during the game against Proline.

He returns to form a formidable partnership with Tifu Kahandi in defence.

Other key players for the Mbale based club coached by Godfrey Awachango will include Nansur Nandala, Usama Khayemba, goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Francis Odongo, Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa, among others.

Perhaps, team captain Peter Lusumbula still misses because of a recovering nose.

Kataka’s vice chairman (administration) Hassan Kirunda Kakaire is also away in the Tanzanian city of Arusha for the 2021 East African Parliamentary Games on official FUFA duties.

Kataka patron Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot and Hassan Kirunda Kakaire (right) share a light moment during the Proline game at Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Kitara will be without two players Denis Monday and Ivan Businge.

The duo was red carded during the 4-1 away loss to Proline at the MTN Stadium, Lugogo.

The last meeting between these two clubs was during the FUFA big league promotional playoffs in Njeru when Kataka lost 1-0 and Kitara qualified to the Uganda Premier League last season before being relegated in the same year.

Kitara team that faced Blacks Power

Other Matches:

There are four other matches on the menu; Luweero United is home to Maroons at the Kosovo Playground.

Luweero United will miss Joseph Justus Nkabirwa (red carded against Nyamityobora).

Kyetume shall host Blacks Power at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground in Mukono.

Away in Tororo, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) will play Proline at the King George IV Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, struggling Nyamityobora will entertain Calvary at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.