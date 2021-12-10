Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group: Thursday, December 9 Results:

Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Bugerere Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

A ten man Busiro humbled a hard fighting Bugerere 2-1 during the first game in Bulange group in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, 9th December.

Forward Herbert Kibirango and defender Robert Ssentongo scored the two goals for Busirio inside the opening quarter an hour.

Bugerere’s consolation arrived in the 16th minute from Hudson Mbalire.

Busiro’s Ivan Eriga clears the ball

Kibirango gave Busiro the early lead on 8 minutes, beating goalkeeper Eddy Kalema with a shot from an acute angle.

The goal tally double when Ssentongo struck with a well re-taken penalty on 14 minutes.

This happened after pacy Ronald Kaye was fouled in the goal area by Kenneth Sekolya.

The first penalty well converted by Sentongo was called for a re-take after infringement in the goal area before a successful retake as Busiro led 2-0.

Bugerere’s response was swift and timely. Clinton Asiimwe led the ball from the left and Mbalire drilled home past Busiro goalkeeper James Junior Tukei.

Bugerere’s Moses Buga takes on Busiro’s Ivan Eriga

Busiro played the final 45 minutes with a man less after a red card to Samir Mudiba who was sent off for unsporting play towards Fahad Aniku.

Bugerere pushed and pressed for the equalizer that never arrived as Busiro won the game 2-1 to lead the Bulange group.

Meanwhile, Kyaggwe overcame islanders Buvuma 1-0 with Gerald Ogweti scoring the lone goal via a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

On Friday, Kyaggwe takes on Busiro to determine who makes it the quarter finals.

The early kick off on Thursday will see two wounded sides Bugerere against Buvuma at 12 PM.

Team Line Ups:

Busiro XI: James Junior Tukei (G.K), Isma Shafik, Ivan Eriga, Reagan Kasumba, Robert Ssentongo, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Samir Mudiba, Herbert Kibirango, Ronald Kaye, Hamuza Kalubwaali

Subs: Adadi Mutumba (G.K), Hakim Mutebi, Shaban Kayongo, Ibrahim Kasenge, Bruno Mukwaya

Team officials:

Head coach : Simon Ddungu

: Simon Ddungu Assistant coach: Ronald Ssali

Ronald Ssali Team Doctor: Sarah Nanyonjo

Sarah Nanyonjo Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Bugerere XI Vs Busiro

Bugerere XI: Eddy Kalema (G.K), Peter Magimbi, Emmanuel Augustine Ogwang, Kenneth Sekolya, Ismail Saad, Ibrahim Bbosa, Fahad Aniku, Mark Ssali, Moses Buga, Clinton Asiimwe, Hudson Mbalire

Subs: Richard Enzama, Ezra Mugambe, Douglas Kabilango, Shafik Sebufu, Yusuf Nganda

Team officials:

Head coach : Anthony Ssekitto

: Anthony Ssekitto Assistant coach : Moses Okello Okumu

: Moses Okello Okumu Team manager: Sabiiti Bukenya

Sabiiti Bukenya Official: Andrew Ssekitto