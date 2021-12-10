Result

Gaddafi 2-1 SC Villa

Amir Kakomo was sent off late in the game as SC Villa lost a goal lead in a 2-1 defeat against newly promoted Gaddafi FC.

Sadam Masereka forced an own goal early on from Umar Kyeyune to give the Jogoos the lead but Hassan Musana and Jamaldine Buchochera turned the tie around.

Villa led from the 10th minute but the lead only last ten minutes as from the penalty spot after a hand ball in the area, Musana converted just as he did away to Police last week.

Buchochera then won it with fifteen minutes to the clock to extend Villa’s miserable to three games without a win.

The Jogoos stay 12th on the log with only 8 points from as many games played and face high flying KCCA next week at Njeru.

Eighth place Gaddafi with 13 points will visit champions Express FC.