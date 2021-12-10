The Stanbic Uganda Cup preliminary round in Buganda region officially kicks off on Friday, December 10, 2021 with 26 fixtures across the various venues.

At the Works playground in Entebbe, Standard High Zana under head coach Nestroy Kizito will host Kakiri Town Council.

Young Simba takes on Entebbe at the Army Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

In Njeru, Rays of Grace shall host Five Stars Football Club at the Kirugu playground while at the UEB playground near the Owen Falls Dam, Synergy takes on Manyangwa.

Away in Nakasongola, Tiger Stars Nakasongola face Kira United at the Zengebe playground.

Sparks takes on Shavie at the Kirondo in Mukono District.

At the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka City is home to Bajjo United while Kawomya shall face Nakazira at Kavule playground in Kayunga.

Other matches:

At the Uganda Clays Playground in Kajjansi, Kiwanga United will square up with Lukaya Town Council.

Naguru Police Kids Academy is home to Nakifuma United at the Progressive SS Playground in Mukono.

Buikwe Red Stars face Ssokka United in Buikwe, Seeta United will play Kammengo United at the Paul Mukasa Playground, Mukono, Butema Soccer Masters will host Busiro United in Butema as Kampala University Masaka face Lugazi Nabugabo at the Gayaza playground in Masaka.

In Mityana, Kiyinda Boys will entertain Buwambo at Mityana Ssaza ground and Simba takes on Kikomando at the Namulonge playground in Gayaza.

Five clubs will make it from Buganda region to theround of 64 contest.

Preliminary Round (Round 1 Fixtures):

Friday, December 10, 2021 Games (3 PM):