Soltilo Bright Stars FC and Arua Hill SC played out to a goalless draw as the two teams faced off on Friday at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

In a game that delayed to kick-off because of rains, either team failed to find the breakthrough and eventually settled for a point.

Even when the chances came, the players from the two teams were not clinical to utilize them.

Bright Stars skipper Nelson Ssenkatuka came close twice in the opening stanza but failed to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa.

The shot stopper was also alert to deny winger Emmanuel Loki who had gone through on goal.

On the other hand, Alfred Leku who was involved in Uganda’s 2-0 win over Tanzania on Thursday returned straight into action but saw his strike sail over.

He also squandered another opportunity when Samuel Ssekamate’s pass found him in good position but failed to put it to good use.

The result remains Arua Hill registered their second clean sheet of the season and the point takes them to 14 points in 7th place.

Bright Stars FC on the other hand still languish in the red zone, occupying 14th place with just 6 points in 10 games.

In their next outing, Bright Stars will travel to Jinja to face high flying BUL FC on Friday next week while Arua Hill will be at home to SC Villa on Tuesday.

Bright Stars Starting XI: Simon Tamale (GK), Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngoobi, Allan Katwe, Andrew Kyambadde, Derrick Kiggundu, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Methodius Jungu, Emmanuel Loki, Joseph Janjali, Nelson Senkatuka

Arua Hill Starting XI: Rogers Omedwa (GK), Geriga Atendele, Richard Matovu, Bright Joseph Vuni, Rashid Toha, Faizul Ibrahim Anini, David Ndihabwe, Junior Andama, Samuel Ssekamatte, Sharif Saaka, Alfred Leku