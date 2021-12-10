Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Friday, December 10 Results:

Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Buvuma Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Thursday, December 9 Results:

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Bugerere humiliated islanders Buvuma 4-1 in a one sided Bulange group duel of the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Friday, December 10.

Mark Ssali, Ibrahim Bbosa (penalty), Moses Buga and Clinton Assimwe were on target for Bugerere during the match played under scorching sunny conditions.

Henry Brian Katamba’s early goal on two minutes for Buvuma turned out into a mere consolation.

Katamba put Buvuma ahead just after 120 seconds into the game.

The joy was however short-lived with Ssali’s equalizer five minutes later as the two sides returned for the mandatory half time recess tied one goal apiece.

Four minutes into the second half, Bugerere took the lead after Bbosa well drilled penalty.

Buga tapped home from close range off Assimwe’s well laid ball to extend the lead with four minutes to the hour mark.

Assimwe capped the icing on the already baked cake with an 88th minute goal.

Bugerere is now on three points and lie third in the group with prospects of making it to the quarter finals if they beat Kyaggwe on Monday.

“We have the ability to beat Kyaggwe come Monday. I thank my players for the character shown in the 4-1 win over Buvuma despite the slow start” Anthony Kayiwa, Bugerere head coach remarked after the game.

Meanwhile, the highly billed contest between Kyaggwe and Busiro ended goal-less after 90 minutes.

The result means that Busiro still maintains the top position with four points from two matches.

Kyaggwe is second on four points (one goal less).

Bulange group takes a two day’s break and will return on Monday with a double header.

Bugerere takes on Kyaggwe in a winner takes it all affair as Busiro shall be facing Buvuma in the second game.

Team Line Ups:

Buvuma XI: John Kalema (G.K), Jolly Masanso, Pascal Lwabanda, Filex Wafula, Dan Wasajja, David Wanyama, Manisurh Andabati, Fredrick Mugenyi, Henry Brian Katamba, Ronald Andabati, Abdallah Mubiru

Subs: Peter Kato, Samuel Kiryowa, Juma Rashid, Richard Yossa, John Mwanani

Buvuma officials and subsistutes sing the Buganda and national anthems prior to kick off

Team officials:

Head Coach: Solomon Mboowa

Assistant Coach: Rashid Nsubuga

Team Doctor: John Bunjo

Team Manager: Ali Ssenfuma

Bugerere XI Vs Buvuma

Bugerere XI: Eddy Kalema (G.K), Stephen Nyainga, Emmanuel Ogwang, Kenneth Ssekolya, Ismail Saadi, Ibrahim Bbosa, Fahad Aniku, Mark Ssali, Moses Buga, Clinton Asiimwe, Hudson Mbalire

Subs: Richard Enzama, Ezra Mugambe, Yusuf Nganda, Shafik Ssebufu, Douglas Kabilango

Bugerere officials and subsistute players sing the anthems (Buganda and national) prior to kick off

Team officials:

Head Coach : Anthony Kayiwa

: Anthony Kayiwa Assistant coach : Moses Okello Okumu

: Moses Okello Okumu Team Doctor : Joseph Ssekito

: Joseph Ssekito Team Manager: Sabiti Bukenya

Festus Kirumira_match commissioner