Tooro United have had a terrible run in the league this season and if their results in the opening 10 games are anything to go by, relegation will be inevitable.

The Fort Portal based outfit once again endured a painful outing on Friday, suffering defeat to BUL FC in their own backyard at Buhinga Stadium.

Despite taking an early lead through Marvin Oshaba, BUL FC fired back to secure maximum points by scoring three goals.

Friday’s defeat means Tooro United has lost eight games in a row and can only account for points this season as well as conceding the most goals (26).

Oshaba gave Tooro United an early lead, converting from the spot in the 8th minute when Ronald Mubiru was fouled inside the box.

The lead was however short-lived with the visitors leveling matters through Ibrahim Kazindula.

Defender Walter Ochora got the second for the Jinja outfit two minutes after the half hour mark before Ibrahim Nsimbe stretched the lead moments to the mandatory break.

The win lifts BUL FC to second place on 20 points while Tooro United remain second from bottom on 4 points.

BUL FC will return to action on 17th December at home against Soltilo Bright Stars FC while Tooro United will visit St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende the next day to face Vipers SC.