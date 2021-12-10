Result

KCCA 3-1 Police

KCCA came from a goal down to pile more misery on Police with a 3-1 win at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Juma Balinya early strike was cancelled out by goals from Davis Kasirye, Charles Lwanga and Rogers Mato as KCCA moved to 26 points.

Balinya converted from the spot in the fifth minute after Tonny Mawejje was fouled by Samson Kigozi in the area.

Kasirye restored parity with a headed leveller in the 17th minute off Kigozi well weighted cross.

Lwanga put the hosts in the lead in the 25th minute with a close rage finish after Tom Ikara had initially saved from Brian Lwanga shot.

The second half saw the Cops pile pressure after the introduction of Herman Wasswa, Emmanuel Mugume and Muwadda Mawejje as KCCA sat back and played on the counter.

The tactic paid dividends as the Kasasiro often threatened and only denied by good defending from Eric Ssenjobe and poor finishing from the KCCA forwards.

However, the resilience was broken with a strike by Mato who beat the offside trap on the counter to slot home.

FULL-TIME

A routine win against the Cops at home. What a team!#KCCAPOL pic.twitter.com/RRtdgaJVKL — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 10, 2021

Without over seven members of the first team, there was opportunity for fringe players Ibrahim Juma, Kigozi, Sam Ssenyonjo and Kawooya among others to impress Morley Byekwaso and his team.

Police are now without a win in 10 games and sit at the base of the log with only four points.

Their next game is at home against equally struggling Busoga United while KCCA visit long-time rivals SC Villa next week.