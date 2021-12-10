Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Friday, December 10 Results:

Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Busiro Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Thursday, December 9 Results:

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Pre-tournament favorites Kyaggwe and Busiro shared the spoils in a non-scoring stalemate during a Bulange group duel in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Busiro missed the opportunity to take the lead when Ibrahim Kasenge’s first half strike was disallowed by referee Steven Kimayo for an off-side call.

The game remained tight, well balanced with physical battles between the two sides.

After the goal-less draw, Busiro remains top of Bulange group with four points (a goal difference), off second placed Kyaggwe (same number of points).

Kyaggwe’s Jackson Ssemugabi shoots towards the Busiro goal

Bugerere is now third placed with three points after two matches following a 4-1 comprehensive win over islanders Buvuma.

Mark Ssali, Ibrahim Bbosa (penalty), Moses Buga and Clinton Assimwe scored for Bugerere.

Henry Brian Katamba’s early goal on two minutes for Buvuma turned out into a mere consolation.

Buvuma is automatically eliminated since they have suffered two losses and only have one remaining game (against Busiro).

Next matches:

Bulange group takes a two day’s break and will return on Monday with a double header.

Bugerere takes on Kyaggwe in a winner takes it all affair as Busiro shall be facing Buvuma in the second game.

Kyaggwe XI Vs Busiro

Team Line Ups:

Kyaggwe XI: Arafat Otim (G.K), Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Ashraf Magembe, David Toko, Dirisa Masembe, Amuli Mukasa, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi

Subs: Bashir Ssenyonga, Vicent Mulema, Ben Kenedy Kirembeka Junior, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Lawrence Kambugu

Kyaggwe Subsitute players

Team officials:

Head Coach : Felix Ssekabuuza Ssekabuuza

: Felix Ssekabuuza Ssekabuuza Assistant Coach : Michael Kabali

: Michael Kabali Team Doctor : Taliq Kinene

: Taliq Kinene Trainer: Davis Nnono Ssozi

Busiro XI Vs Kyaggwe

Busiro XI: Adadi Mutumba (G.K), Bruno Mukwaaya, Ivan Eriga, Shafik Isma, Robert Ssentongo, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Hakim Mutebi, Herbert Kibirango, Ibrahim Kasenge, Amuza Kalubwali

Subs: James Junior Tukei (G.K), Ivan Agamile, Shaban Kayongo, Reagan Kasumba

Busiro Ssaza team officials moments before kick off

Team officials:

Head Coach : Simon Ddungu

: Simon Ddungu Assistant coach : Ronald Ssali

: Ronald Ssali Team Doctor : Sarah Nanyonjo

: Sarah Nanyonjo Team Manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Match officials between Busiro and Kyaggwe at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Match officials:

Center Referee : Steven Kimayo

: Steven Kimayo Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

Michael Kalule Assistant Referee 2 : Jotham Katabalwa

: Jotham Katabalwa Fourth Official: Moses Lubowa

Moses Lubowa Assessor: Samuel Kayondo

Samuel Kayondo Commissioner: Owek. Hassan Kiyimba

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach Kyaggwe Ssaza team

Reactions:

We needed maximum points but unfortunately we managed a single point. Before the game, we knew that we would get a tough challenge from Busiro because they are contenders to the crown. We shall however use the two day’s rest to plan for Monday’s do or die game so that we make it to the quarterfinals Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach Kyaggwe Ssaza

Simon Ddungu, head coach Busiro Ssaza

We had a specific game plan and strategy that we gave to the team. It was a physical well contested battle and unfortunate that we could not take the whole three points. We now turn our focus to Monday’s game against Buvuma and hopefully, our injured players and the one red carded will be back. Simon Ddungu, head coach Busiro Ssaza



