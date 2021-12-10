Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:
Friday, December 10 Results:
- Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro
- Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma
Thursday, December 9 Results:
- Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma
- Busiro 2-1 Bugerere
Pre-tournament favorites Kyaggwe and Busiro shared the spoils in a non-scoring stalemate during a Bulange group duel in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Busiro missed the opportunity to take the lead when Ibrahim Kasenge’s first half strike was disallowed by referee Steven Kimayo for an off-side call.
The game remained tight, well balanced with physical battles between the two sides.
After the goal-less draw, Busiro remains top of Bulange group with four points (a goal difference), off second placed Kyaggwe (same number of points).
Bugerere is now third placed with three points after two matches following a 4-1 comprehensive win over islanders Buvuma.
Mark Ssali, Ibrahim Bbosa (penalty), Moses Buga and Clinton Assimwe scored for Bugerere.
Henry Brian Katamba’s early goal on two minutes for Buvuma turned out into a mere consolation.
Buvuma is automatically eliminated since they have suffered two losses and only have one remaining game (against Busiro).
Next matches:
Bulange group takes a two day’s break and will return on Monday with a double header.
Bugerere takes on Kyaggwe in a winner takes it all affair as Busiro shall be facing Buvuma in the second game.
Team Line Ups:
Kyaggwe XI: Arafat Otim (G.K), Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Ashraf Magembe, David Toko, Dirisa Masembe, Amuli Mukasa, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi
Subs: Bashir Ssenyonga, Vicent Mulema, Ben Kenedy Kirembeka Junior, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Lawrence Kambugu
Team officials:
- Head Coach: Felix Ssekabuuza Ssekabuuza
- Assistant Coach: Michael Kabali
- Team Doctor: Taliq Kinene
- Trainer: Davis Nnono Ssozi
Busiro XI: Adadi Mutumba (G.K), Bruno Mukwaaya, Ivan Eriga, Shafik Isma, Robert Ssentongo, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Hakim Mutebi, Herbert Kibirango, Ibrahim Kasenge, Amuza Kalubwali
Subs: James Junior Tukei (G.K), Ivan Agamile, Shaban Kayongo, Reagan Kasumba
Team officials:
- Head Coach: Simon Ddungu
- Assistant coach: Ronald Ssali
- Team Doctor: Sarah Nanyonjo
- Team Manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Steven Kimayo
- Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule
- Assistant Referee 2: Jotham Katabalwa
- Fourth Official: Moses Lubowa
- Assessor: Samuel Kayondo
- Commissioner: Owek. Hassan Kiyimba
Reactions:
We needed maximum points but unfortunately we managed a single point. Before the game, we knew that we would get a tough challenge from Busiro because they are contenders to the crown. We shall however use the two day’s rest to plan for Monday’s do or die game so that we make it to the quarterfinalsFelix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach Kyaggwe Ssaza
We had a specific game plan and strategy that we gave to the team. It was a physical well contested battle and unfortunate that we could not take the whole three points. We now turn our focus to Monday’s game against Buvuma and hopefully, our injured players and the one red carded will be back.Simon Ddungu, head coach Busiro Ssaza