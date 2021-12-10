Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group: Thursday, December 9 Results:

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Kyaggwe out-muscled Islanders Buvuma 1-0 during the second Bulange group game in the Masaza Cup 2021 aat FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, 9th December.

Robust forward Gerald “Mwenda” Ogweti scored the lone goal of the game on the hour mark.

Ogweti’s goal was a well struck penalty past goalkeeper John Kalema following a handball incident by Pascal Lwabanda.

Before the goal, Kyaggwe had been the better side and created the most-clear out goal scoring opportunities.

Denis Kalanzi and captain Amuli Mukasa hit the cross bar in different incidents before Ogweti’s breakthrough moment.

Kyaggwe and Buvuma captains with the match officials prior to kick off

The best opportunity for Buvuma to level matters was to Ronald Andabati but his shot missed target by inches from close range.

Kyaggwe, like the Bulange group leaders Busiro, all have three points (with Busiro having more goals scored, 2).

A ten man Busiro overcame a hard fighting Bugerere 2-1 during the early kick off.

Herbert Kibirango and Robert Ssentongo were on target for Busiro.

Hudson Mbalire found the consolation for Bugerere.

Next matches:

Buvuma takes on Bugerere on Friday at noon before the mother of all battles when Busiro plays Kyaggwe at 3 PM.

Team Line Ups:

Kyaggwe XI: Arafati Otim (G.K), Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Ashraf Magembe, Dirisa Masembe, Amuli Mukasa (Captain), Ben Junior Kirembeka, Gerrald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi

Subs: Bashir Ssenyonga, Vincent Mulema, David Toko, Lawrence Kambugu, Emmanuel Mwesigwa

Team officials:

Head coach : Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza Assistant coach: Michael Kabali

Michael Kabali Team Doctor: Talik Kinene

Talik Kinene Official: Davis Ssozi Nnono

Kyaggwe XI Vs Busiro

Buvuma XI Vs Kyaggwe

Buvuma XI: John Kalema (G.K), Abdallah Mubiru, Andabati Manisuru, Flex Wafula, John Mwanani, Jolly Masanso, Ronald Andabati, Dan Wasajja, Brian Henry Katamba, Pascal Lwabanda, David Wanyama

Subs: Juma Rachid, Peter Kato, Richard Yossa, Fredrick Mugeni, Samuel Kiryowa

Team officials: