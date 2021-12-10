Saturday December 11 Fixtures 3pm

URA vs Express – Arena of Visions, Jinja

Busoga United vs SC Villa – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Wakiso Giants vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Mbarara vs Onduparaka – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara

Ahead of his side’s visit to URA in arguably the biggest game of the week, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa believes what happened in the past encounters will not have any effect on the day’s outcome.

Last season, the Red Eagles won both encounters and also came out on top in a two legged Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against URA.

Wasswa Bbosa Credit: EXPRESS FC MEDIA

“Football is all about what you can do now and not what happened in the past,” said Bbosa who adds that his side will do all it takes to pick all points.

“It will be tough against a good team with good coaches but our strategy is to go there and win.”

Both teams have enjoyed a stop start campaign so far with URA managing just three wins in seven games and have failed to pick all points from their last two games.

Steven Desse Mukwala celebrates one of his four goals for URA (Credit: URA FC Media)

For Express, nine games have produced 15 points and find themselves sixth on the table as they try to defend their title.

URA forwards Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala and others will have a tough time against a backline manned by Murushid Jjuuko and company but must be at their lethal best if they are to win and enlighten chances of being in the title mix.

Despite losing twice to Bbosa’s side last season, URA have a decent record in the past 18 meetings with 7 wins, 4 defeats and 7 draws.