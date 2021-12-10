Saturday December 11 Fixtures 3pm

URA vs Express – Arena of Visions, Jinja

Busoga United vs SC Villa – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Wakiso Giants vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Mbarara vs Onduparaka – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara

Vipers will hope their routine win over Busoga United happens when the two sides face off at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

The Venoms must win to keep up pace with runaway leaders KCCA who stretched lead at the summit with win over bottom of the table Police FC.

Our next fixture in the Uganda Premier League is against Busoga United on Saturday. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/SYR54AB8oq — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) December 8, 2021

The visitors whose record stands at six wins in nine league meetings and just one defeat will be wary of a desperate Busoga United who are just one slot and point above safety but remain strong favourites to pick all three points.

Busoga United come off a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of BUL FC and a loss will leave them tangled in a relegation battle even before the season reaches half way.

Ceaser Mazonki and Milton Karisa will be vital for the Venoms in attack and could be joined by Yunus Sentamu who resumed training this week.

A win will see them reclaim second place from BUL FC who beat Tooro United 3-1 in Buhinga.