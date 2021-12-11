Result

URA 0-0 Express

Mbarara City 3-2 Onduparaka

Giants URA and Express could only settle for a goalless draw in a tightly contested encounter at Arena of Visions, Ndejje.

Both teams entered into the pitch eager to pick all points to try close the gap on early pacesetters but neither could break the deadlock at the final whistle.

The draw which leaves URA 8th on the table with 13 points out of eight games extends their winless run to three games with their last win coming away to Vipers on November 11.

For the defending champions, it’s the fourth draw of the campaign in 10 league games that leaves them 6th on the log with 16 points, a whole ten behind leaders KCCA.

URA’s next game is away to Onduparaka on December 17 while the Red Eagles will host newly promoted Gaddafi on the same day.

At Kakyeeka, Mbarara City came from two goals down to beat visiting Onduparaka 3-2 with Solomon Okwalinga, Seiri Arigumaho and Hilary Mukandane scoring.

The goals cancelled out early goals from Ahmed Amayo and Muhammad Shaban to give the hosts a win that lifts them to 9th with 13 points while Ondu, now winless in four games remaining 11th with 10 points.