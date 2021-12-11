Uganda Cup 2021 – Preliminary Round | Buganda Region:
- Rays of Grace 2 (5) – 2 (6) Five Stars Football Club
Five Stars Football Club, Entebbe eliminated Rays of Grace out of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup to advance to the second round of the preliminary phase.
The victors won 6-5 after a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out following a 2-all stalemate at the Kirugu playground in Njeru Town council, Buikwe District.
Rays of Grace squandered a 2 goal lead having taken the command of the game through Faizo Kifumba inside a space of 120 seconds in the 34th and 36th minutes.
Ashiraf Kabenge pulled a goal back on the stroke of half time as the hosts led 2-1 by the mandatory recess.
With 18 minutes to play, Five Stars leveled the matters through an own goal Edrine Lutaaya.
Dramatic Shoot-out:
After an all square affair in 90 minutes, the match went straight to the post match penalties.
Steven Gita put Five Stars ahead before Philip Egesa missed for Rays of Grace.
Derrick Ssentongo missed Five Stars’ second kick and Mubaraka Mitala leveled for Rays of Grace.
Jeremy Matata restored Five Stars’ lead and Ronald Kigoye leveled for the home side 2-all.
Five Stars extended their lead 3-2 with James Ssimbwa’s kick with Lawrence Mulongo missing for Rays of Grace.
Jackson Kigozi, goalkeeper for Five Stars missed the opportunity to wrap up the shoot out for Rays of Grace with his missed penalty before Frank Ssekanjako leveled the tie 3-all to force the sudden death.
Andrew Selukowe Bukenya and Faizo Kifumbo scored their respective 4th goals for Five Stars and Rays of Grace Respectively.
Damiano Mukasa made it 5-4 for Five Stars and Peter Abalirya replied in the affirmative for Rays of Grace, making it all square; 5-all.
Mukwana Wanyana scored the 6th penalty for Five Stars before Edrine Lutaaya missed for the home side to spark wild celebrations for the visitors.
Five Stars Entebbe will now face Kayunga based Kawomya at the second round of the preliminary stage.
Kawomya humbled Nakaziba 4-1 at the Kavule playground in Kayunga district.
Other Results:
At Mityana Ssaza ground, Joseph Ssewali scored the solitary strike as Kiyinda Boys edged visiting Buwambo United 1-0.
Kiyinda Boys will face Kakiri Town Council at the next level. Kakiri Town Council progressed at the expense of Standard High School, Zana.
In Gayaza at the Namulonge playground, Simba out-witted Kikomando 1-0 courtesy of crafty midfielder Yunus Kaddu.
Sparks edged Shavie 2-0 with former KCCA winger Farouk Kawooya scoring a brace at Kirondo playground in Mukono.
Sparks will face now play Nakifuma United who overcame Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy 2-1.
Team Line Ups:
Rays of Grace XI: Rogers Obale (G.K), Hassan Kajunjuzi, David Lukisi Balondemu, Peter Abalirya, Philip Egesa, Sharif Masiga, Edrine Lutaya, Gideon Jjemba, Faizo Kifumba, Shawal Olul, Leonard Kasanya
Subs: Mubaraka Mitala, Franka Ssekanjako, Samuel Mubiru, Ibra Ssebagala, Ronald Kigoye, Lawrence Mulongo, Isa Kisule
Head coach: Alimah Kato
Five Stars Entebbe XI: Jackson Kigozi (G.K), Marvin Ssebuliba, Mathias Ssegirinya, Derrick Ssentongo, James Ssimbwa, Hassan Bukenya Wasswa, Wanyanya Mukawana, Steven Gita, Andrew Selukowe Bukenya, Ivan Ssemugoma
Subs: Ashraf Kabonge, Timothy Byaruhanga, Shafic Leju, Andrew Julius Kalumba, Damiano Mukasa, Jeremy Matata
Head coach: Hussein Mulawa
Other Preliminary Rounds (First Round):
- Kampala University Masaka 5-1 Lugazi Nabugabo United
- Kawomya 4-1 Nakaziba
- Seeta United 2-0 Kamengo United
- Sparks Kirondo 2-0 Shavie
- Kiwanga United 2-1 Lukaya Town Council
- Synergy 1-2 Manyangwa
- Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy 1-2 Nakifuma United
- Buikwe Red Stars 2-1 Suuka United
- Tigers Stars 1-0 Kira United
- Masaka City 1-0 Bajjo United
- Kiyinda Boys 1-0 Buwambo United
- Simba 1-0 Kikomando
- Butema Soccer Masters (3) 0-0 (5) Busiro United
- Young Simba (4) 0-0 (3) Entebbe
- Standard High Zzana Vs Kakiri Town Council