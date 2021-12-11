Uganda Cup 2021 – Preliminary Round | Buganda Region:

Rays of Grace 2 (5) – 2 (6) Five Stars Football Club

Five Stars Football Club, Entebbe eliminated Rays of Grace out of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup to advance to the second round of the preliminary phase.

The victors won 6-5 after a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out following a 2-all stalemate at the Kirugu playground in Njeru Town council, Buikwe District.

Rays of Grace squandered a 2 goal lead having taken the command of the game through Faizo Kifumba inside a space of 120 seconds in the 34th and 36th minutes.

Ashiraf Kabenge pulled a goal back on the stroke of half time as the hosts led 2-1 by the mandatory recess.

With 18 minutes to play, Five Stars leveled the matters through an own goal Edrine Lutaaya.

Rays of Grace Academy celebrate one of their two goals against Five Stars Entebbe

Five Stars Academy players celebrate after qualifying to the next phase of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup

Five Stars Entebbe players get instructions from their coaches Hussein Mulawa and Moses Kayemba

Dramatic Shoot-out:

After an all square affair in 90 minutes, the match went straight to the post match penalties.

Steven Gita put Five Stars ahead before Philip Egesa missed for Rays of Grace.

Derrick Ssentongo missed Five Stars’ second kick and Mubaraka Mitala leveled for Rays of Grace.

Jeremy Matata restored Five Stars’ lead and Ronald Kigoye leveled for the home side 2-all.

Five Stars extended their lead 3-2 with James Ssimbwa’s kick with Lawrence Mulongo missing for Rays of Grace.

Jackson Kigozi, goalkeeper for Five Stars missed the opportunity to wrap up the shoot out for Rays of Grace with his missed penalty before Frank Ssekanjako leveled the tie 3-all to force the sudden death.

Five Stars Entebbe goalkeeper Jackson Kigozi

Andrew Selukowe Bukenya and Faizo Kifumbo scored their respective 4th goals for Five Stars and Rays of Grace Respectively.

Damiano Mukasa made it 5-4 for Five Stars and Peter Abalirya replied in the affirmative for Rays of Grace, making it all square; 5-all.

Mukwana Wanyana scored the 6th penalty for Five Stars before Edrine Lutaaya missed for the home side to spark wild celebrations for the visitors.

Five Stars Entebbe will now face Kayunga based Kawomya at the second round of the preliminary stage.

Kawomya humbled Nakaziba 4-1 at the Kavule playground in Kayunga district.

Rays of Grace FC Goalkeeper, Rogers Obale diving to save penalty in shoot out

Other Results:

At Mityana Ssaza ground, Joseph Ssewali scored the solitary strike as Kiyinda Boys edged visiting Buwambo United 1-0.

Kiyinda Boys will face Kakiri Town Council at the next level. Kakiri Town Council progressed at the expense of Standard High School, Zana.

In Gayaza at the Namulonge playground, Simba out-witted Kikomando 1-0 courtesy of crafty midfielder Yunus Kaddu.

Sparks edged Shavie 2-0 with former KCCA winger Farouk Kawooya scoring a brace at Kirondo playground in Mukono.

Sparks will face now play Nakifuma United who overcame Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy 2-1.

Rays of Grace Academy XI Vs Five Stars Entebe

Team Line Ups:

Rays of Grace XI: Rogers Obale (G.K), Hassan Kajunjuzi, David Lukisi Balondemu, Peter Abalirya, Philip Egesa, Sharif Masiga, Edrine Lutaya, Gideon Jjemba, Faizo Kifumba, Shawal Olul, Leonard Kasanya

Subs: Mubaraka Mitala, Franka Ssekanjako, Samuel Mubiru, Ibra Ssebagala, Ronald Kigoye, Lawrence Mulongo, Isa Kisule

Head coach: Alimah Kato

Five Stars Entebbe XI Vs Rays of Grace

Five Stars Entebbe XI: Jackson Kigozi (G.K), Marvin Ssebuliba, Mathias Ssegirinya, Derrick Ssentongo, James Ssimbwa, Hassan Bukenya Wasswa, Wanyanya Mukawana, Steven Gita, Andrew Selukowe Bukenya, Ivan Ssemugoma

Subs: Ashraf Kabonge, Timothy Byaruhanga, Shafic Leju, Andrew Julius Kalumba, Damiano Mukasa, Jeremy Matata

Head coach: Hussein Mulawa

Other Preliminary Rounds (First Round):

Kampala University Masaka 5-1 Lugazi Nabugabo United

Lugazi Nabugabo United Kawomya 4-1 Nakaziba

Nakaziba Seeta United 2-0 Kamengo United

Kamengo United Sparks Kirondo 2-0 Shavie

Shavie Kiwanga United 2-1 Lukaya Town Council

Lukaya Town Council Synergy 1-2 Manyangwa

Manyangwa Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy 1-2 Nakifuma United

Nakifuma United Buikwe Red Stars 2-1 Suuka United

Suuka United Tigers Stars 1-0 Kira United

Kira United Masaka City 1-0 Bajjo United

Bajjo United Kiyinda Boys 1-0 Buwambo United

Buwambo United Simba 1-0 Kikomando

Kikomando Butema Soccer Masters (3) 0-0 (5) Busiro United

Busiro United Young Simba (4) 0-0 (3) Entebbe

Entebbe Standard High Zzana Vs Kakiri Town Council