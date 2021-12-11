Gaddafi FC head coach Peter Onen was impressed with how his charges performed in the win over SC Villa on Friday.

The Soldier Boys needed to come from a goal down to defeat the League record Champions thanks to goals from defenders Hassan Musana and Karenzi Buchochera that cancelled out Villa’s early lead that had come courtesy of Umaru Kyeyune’s own goal.

Onen was full of praise of his players, indicating they exhibited good fighting spirit despite conceding as early as the 8th minute.

“It was a demanding match that we played against SC Villa because we were all in the same bracket of relegation but our approach helped us to win,” said the soft spoken tactician.

“I talked about approaching this game with positivity and it is what the players did. Even when we went down early in the game, the boys kept their heads up and we managed to comeback.” Onen added.

The result meant, Gaddafi FC moved to 8th place on 13 points in 10 games.

Their next outing will see them visit defending Champions Express FC on Friday, 17th December at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.