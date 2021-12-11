Uganda Premier League 2021-2022: Match Day 10 (Saturday, December 11, 2021 Results):

Busoga United 1-4 Vipers

Vipers Mbarara City 3-2 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Wakiso Giants 1-0 UPDF

UPDF URA 0-0 Express

Vipers Sports Club recovered from a goal down to out-muscle a struggling Busoga United 4-1 during match day 10 of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Yunus Junior Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and Abdul Azizi Kayondo scored the goals for the Venoms on a match that was played under very hot weather conditions.

Mustafa Anwar Ntege’s second minute goal turned out to be a mere consolation.

Ntege scored the day’s opening goal with a well drilled penalty after a handball call from referee Siraje Mpyangu when defender Livingstone Mulondo held the ball in the forbidden area.

The response from the visitors was swift and intent. Sentamu curved home a beautiful free-kick on the quarter hour mark when midfielder Daniel Ekoyu had fouled Abdul Karim Watambala from 25 yards.

Three minutes later, Vipers doubled their lead with a powerful header from Orit following a well curved in teasing free-kick by Bright Anukani as the Venoms led 2-1 by the half time break.

Congolese towering forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki powerfully bulleted home the fourth from close range after a goal melee on 52 minutes for the third strike of the away side.

On the hour mark, left winger Kayondo shot with a low drive past goalkeeper past Anukani’s initial effort had kissed the lower bottom post.

There were five cautions in the game with Busoga United having a lion’s share, three.

Charles Mulanda, Daniel Ekoyu and Laban Tibita were booked for unsporting conduct on the side of Busoga United.

Meanwhile, Vipers’ Livingstone Mulondo and Najib Yiga were also cautioned.

Kayondo (Vipers) was named the pilsner player of the match, taking home a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

Vipers’ Abdul Azizi Kayondo holds the man of the match placard

This was Vipers’ sixth victory in 9 matches played thus far that takes them to second position with 20 points, 6 off the leaders KCCA who have played a game more.

It was more misery for Busoga United, conceding 9 goals in two matches after the horrible 5-0 showing in the Jinja derby against rivals BUL a few days back.

Busoga United suffered their 6th defeat in 9 matches as they remain 13th on 7 points.

Elsewhere, URA and Express played to a non-scoring stalemate at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Luweero.

Mbarara City recovered from two goals down to edge visiting Onduparaka 3-2 at the Kakyeka stadium.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso, Wakiso Giants overcame a hard fighting UPDF 1-0 courtesy of Titus Ssematimba’s penalty on 12 minutes.

Match day 9 of the league returns on Friday, 17th December 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Peter Onzima, Charles Mulanda, Derrick Basoga, Daniel Ekoyu, Elvis Ngonde, Paul Ssekulima, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Mustapha Anwar Ntege, Isaac Wagoina, Douglas Bithum

Subs: Delton Oyo (G.K), Laban Tibita, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, George Kalyowa, Shaka Ssozi, Ronny Kasamba, Hassan Kintu

Team officials:

Assistant coach: Jimmy Jalendo

Jimmy Jalendo Goalkeeping coach: Dhaira Aseke

Dhaira Aseke Doctor: Ivan Kulika

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Paul Willa, Abdul Karim Watambala, Siraje Ssentamu, Livingstone Mulondo, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki, Bright Anukani, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Dennis Kiggundu (G.K), Najib Yiga, Bashir Asiku, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Allan Kayiwa

Team officials:

Head coach: Roberto Oliviero

Roberto Oliviero Assistant coach: Jose Marcelo Rodriquez

Jose Marcelo Rodriquez Goalkeeping coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Ibrahim Mugisha Physiotherapist: Michael Lule

Match Officials: