Result

Wakiso Giants 1-0 UPDF

Wakiso Giants put a stop to high flying UPDF with a 1-0 defeat at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

Titus Ssematimba scored the lone goal of the match to hand the Purple Sharks the deserved points on the day.

The midfielder who has missed the last two games due to his school commitment made no mistake from 12 yards after there was a handball in the area in the 12th minute.

Frank Ssebuufu could have extended the hosts’ lead in the 45th minute but saw his header saved by Brian Bwete who had a good game on the afternoon.

In the second half, the visitors piled more pressure in search of the leveller with the Purple Sharks sitting at the back and playing on the counter.

Back to winning ways. A clean sheet#WGFCUPDF pic.twitter.com/ZZV5v48nbM — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) December 11, 2021

It was still Wakiso Giants that got the better chances with Rahmat Ssenfuka denied by a deflection while substitute Ivan Bogere could have won a penalty when Bwete appeared to have brought him down in the area.

Derrick Emukule was also called on late to save the hosts who held on for all points exchanging positions with UPDF on the table as they climbed to 4th with 19 points.

Next task for Wakiso Giants is a trip to Mbarara City on December 17 while UPDF make a long one to face Arua Hill at Barifa.

The Line-up: Emukule (GK), Matsiko, Namwanja, Komakech, Wasswa, Bukenya, Ssenfuka, Ssematimba (Lubwama 84’), Aliro (Ssenyonjo 84’), Ssebuufu, Kasule (Bogere 68’)

Unused subs: Masiko, Kimbowa, Kiirya (GK) and Kaggwa

Match Details

Goals: Ssematimba 12’ (p)

Bookings: Ssenfuka 84’