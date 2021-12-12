Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Monday, 13th December Matches:

Bugerere Vs Kyaggwe – 12 PM

Busiro Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

Football enthusiast, businessman, politican-cum- philanthropist Sulaiman Kiwanuka fulfilled the pledge of $ 100 per goal when he paid out money for the strike scored in Kyaggwe’s 1-0 win over Buvuma at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Forward Gerrald “Mwenda” Ogwetti scored the solitary goal of the game, Kyaggwe’s only goal so far.

Gerrald “Mwenda” Ogwetti (extreme right) celebrates with other Kyaggwe teammates after scoring against Buvuma.

Kiwanuka handed over the $ 100 (Shs 350,000) to the team manager Roberts Kiwanuka as witnessed by the head of Kyaggwe Ssaza, Ssekiboobo Elijah Bogere.

He also vowed to maintain the culture of rewarding excellence in typical motivational spirit.

“Like I promised that every goal scored by Kyaggwe Ssaza at the Masaza Cup 2021 will be paid $ 100, here is the money to help motivate the team. I will continue to pay for every goal scored” he vowed.

Kiwanuka had also earlier handed over $ 600 to the team to assist in the preparations.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka

Ssekiboobo Elijah Bogere

Kyaggwe Team

Kyaggwe’s second game ended goal-less with Busiro in a very physical contest.

Meanwhile, Bulange group table leaders Busiro started on a bright note, edging Bugerere 2-1.

Herbert Kibirango and Robert Ssentongo (penalty) scored for Busiro with Hudson Mbalire getting the consolation for Buvuma.

Busiro completed the game with 10 men after a red card to Samir Mudiba in the 44th minute.

Bugerere earned their first win in the group with a 4-1 thumping of Buvuma.

Mark Ssali, Ibrahim Bbosa (penalty), Moses Buga and Clinton Assimwe scored for Bugerere.

Henry Brian Katamba’s early goal on two minutes for Buvuma turned out into a mere consolation.

Next matches:

After a two day’s break on Saturday and Sunday, the Bulange group returns on Monday, 13th December 2021 with a double header.

Bugerere takes on Kyaggwe in a winner takes it all affair as Busiro shall be facing Buvuma in the second game.

After action in Bulange group, focus will turn to the last pool, Butikiro group which has Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota and islanders Ssese.

A new champion awaits to be crowned in this year’s championship following the elimination of the defending champions Gomba at the group stage phase.

Other Results:

Friday, December 10:

Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Busiro Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Thursday, December 9:

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Masaza Cup Past Winners: