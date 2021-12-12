FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day 7: Sunday, December 12, 2021 Games (*Kick off time is 3 PM):

Kataka Vs Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Luweero United Vs Kitara – Kosovo playground, Luweero

Ndejje University Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Visions Stadium, Ndejje University – Luweero

Calvary Vs Proline – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua

Maroons Vs Kyetume – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

The FUFA Big League 2021-2022 returns with five matches on match day 7 on Sunday, December 12, 2021 across the different venues.

Table leaders Kataka (on 11 points) take on Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Kataka earned a point from the one all away draw against Kitara in Masindi during match day 6 whilst MYDA lost 3-2 in their home duel against Proline at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Key players:

Kataka will dwell upon several key players as goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Nasur Nandala, Usama Khayemba, Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa, Francis Odongo, Swamadur Okuru and others under head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango.

MYDA has a couple of tried and tested players ranging from Vincent Kayizzi, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Robert Ssentongo, Ivan Orono and others at a time theire care-taker head coach Charles Ayiekoh stepped aside.

MYDA team that beat Ndejje University 3-2 on match day one

There will be two matches in Luweero. Luweero United shall host Kitara at Kosovo playground and Ndejje University is home to Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions Stadium, Ndejje University.

Relegation threatened Calvary (5 points) will host second placed Proline (10 points) at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

At the lake side stadium in Luzira, Prison warders Maroons face Kyetume at the Prisons Stadium.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the season 2022-2023.

Match Day 6 Results: