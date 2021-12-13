In a bid to increase on the number of interested parties to promote the sport of golf, AFRIYEA Golf Academy appointed a number of ambassadors across the board in the different corners of the globe.

This followed a press meeting held at their head offices in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.

The academy also opened the gates to increase on the number of her international ambassadors in a call to have people from different corners of the world involved in the move of growing the game of golf internationally through the AFRIYEA Golf Academy programs.

The new ambassadors will be joining the existing Academy Ambassadors who are honorably doing an immense job of promoting the Academy in their respective states or countries.

Some of these include Christopher Lymberopoulos, a senior sky sports reporter in Germany, Alex Ruhunda the regional chairman for all the members of parliament in Rwenzori region and area MP Fort Portal Central, Titus Okwong, a former student of Livingstone University National College, Xavier from Argentina, among others.

Christopher Lymberopoulos, a senior sky sports reporter in Germany

Xavier, AFRIYEA Golf Academy Ambassador in Argentina

This is an open opportunity for anyone out there in the world to join the Academy membership of Ambassadors which is one of the options that allows the international community to be part of the Academy development agenda.

Ambassadors are constitutionally members of the golf Academy who are entitled to membership fee exemptions.

The Ambassadors are the first contacts for the golf Academy in those respective countries and they play a role of increasing awareness of the AFRIYEA golf Academy programs, they friend raise and fundraise.

All these are purely voluntary but the Academy can compensate for the costs involved in organizing the events that are presented to help in the mission and vision of the Academy.

The Ambassador ship role is open to people from all professionals as long as they contribute to the set priority goals and objectives that can enable the youth and under aged children that are vulnerable in the society to be enriched with various professionals including the game of golf education, environmental and life skills to enhance their social opportunities and livelihood.