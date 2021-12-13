FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day 7 Results:

Kataka 2-0 Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA)

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Luweero United 2-0 Kitara

Kitara Maroons 3-2 Kyetume

Kyetume Calvary 2-1 Proline

Proline Ndejje University 2-2 Nyamityobora

Kataka remains the only unbeaten club in the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League after match 7 of the second tier division.

The Mbale based entity won their latest duel on Sunday, 12th December 2021, 2-0 over visiting Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Joel Baba Onziku and Markus Aka were on target in either half of the well contested duel.

Kataka now has 14 points, two better than second placed Maroons.

Maroons edged Kyetume 3-2 at the lake side Prisons stadium in Luzira.

Fred Amaku scored twice for Maroons and Abraham Tusubira added the other for the 1968 and 1969 Uganda Premier League champions.

Amaku opened the scoring business on 34 minutes and netted the score from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Former Uganda U-17 star player Ezra Bida got the consolation on the stroke of half time with a well drilled penalty before former Maroons midfielder Felix Okot leveled the matters 2-all three minutes into the second half.

Tusubira secured maximum points for the Warders with 11 minutes to climax the game.

Ndejje University players celebrate a goal against Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions playground

Ndejje University climbed to fourth on the log with 8 points following a 2-all draw with visiting Nyamityobora.

Vice Guild president elect Jimmy Nsaale Wasswa and Joseph Okello scored for the students’ side while the league top scorer Clinton Kamugisha (on 6 goals) grabbed a brace.

At the Kosovo playground in Luweero two, home side Luweero United attained their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win over visiting Kitara.

Two first half goals from Henry Musisi and Joel Kalumwa won the day for Luweero United who now have 7 points from 6 matches.

In West Nile, Calvary condemned Proline to a 2-1 loss on the road at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Match day eight returns on Thursday, 16th December 2021 with a number of matches.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the season 2022-2023.

Match Day 6 Results:

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 2-3 Proline

Proline Luweero United 1-1 Maroons

Maroons Nyamityobora 2-0 Calvary

Kyetume 1-1 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Kitara 1-1 Kataka

Top Scorers: