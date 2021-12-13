

Duncan Mubiru became the latest addition to the Uganda national rally champion list after sealing the title in the season finale in Jinja in November.

Mubiru, commonly known as Kikankane, launched his rally career more than a decade ago. To be exact, 2009. He swiftly gained momentum and in a short time became a household name among rally aficionados because of his aggressive yet entertaining driving style.

Twelve years on from his first rally drive, Mubiru has finally attained what every rally driver dreams of; being a champion.

“I was never focused on the title before. That is why I could go race in Tanzania even when I had an event a week after. I never wanted it. Maybe if I did, I would have been a champion years ago.

“But even for this season, it was never my target. But after the Kasanda rally in June, we realized we could easily get the title. It was then that we focused on the title and decided to strategize towards that,” he narrates.

Duncan Mubiru (R) and Musa Nsubuga | Credit: John Batanudde

Mubiru and co-driver Musa Nsubuga headed into the season finale with a 70-point lead. With a non-finishing history in the event, the crew had to opt for a slower pace. They finished fourth overall, and with it was the much-desired title.

“For Jinja rally, we just wanted to finish. We didn’t have the usual pace because we needed the title and it worked.

“I have never thought of attaining a title like I was in Jinja. I think that is a sign that shows I am nearing my retirement,” he said.

Mubiru’s success has indeed been a tale of tribulations along the way; financial challenges, rushed decisions, near misses, and a countless number of rally cars driven.

From a Mitsubishi Evo V which he started with to an Evo VIII, Subaru Impreza N12, N14, N16, two Evo Xs, and a Subaru GVB. All these being the rally cars he sought success in.

However, it was the Subaru GVB that earned him the title.

“Honestly, the car disappointed us in the beginning. It took us too long before we registered a finish with it.

“But we discovered that some spares were inappropriate. So we had to strip it and do an overhaul and buy new parts for it. That is when it started giving us some results and now this title,” he added.

Duncan Mubiru (R) and Musa Nsubuga | Credit: John Batanudde

The list of cars is proof enough that Mubiru has spent heavily in the sport.

“It is true, I have invested a lot of money in this sport since I joined. A mere estimate of what I have spent so far would blow you away.

“But I am glad that I at least have something to show. My investment has paid off with this title. There are people who spent more than thirty years in the sport and they still don’t have what to show. But for me, I am a champion.”

Mubiru has competed in over sixty rallies in his career so far. He has managed only six rally wins. But one rally forever remains in his memory; and not for the good reason.

“There is one event we had around Mukono. I drove the event for only four seconds. We were just getting off the start and that was the end. I will never forget that event,” he says.

Such have been the terrible dips in what seems an illustrious career. By his side to pick him up whenever things were going south are his fans.

“I honestly appreciate my fans. They have been with me in both bad and good times of the sport. I dedicate my championship to them. And if they had a base, I would give them my championship trophy,” he said.

Mubiru and the team now have their sights on defending the title.

Co-driver Musa Nsubuga who also bagged a second national rally title is assured of calling the notes yet again.

The team ended 2021 with good memories. They are hopeful the new year comes with even better fortunes.