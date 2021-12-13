Tuesday December 14, 2021

Barifa stadium, Arua 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV

SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras is aware of the threat posed Arua Hill who they visit on Tuesday in the only game in the division on the day.

The Greek who watched the opening match of the season as Arua Hill saw off champions Express knows what kind of team to expect as the Jogoos target only their third win of the season and the first in four games.

“We know that they are a very strong team. They proved it since their very first game in UPL against express,” Koukouras said. “We know their strengths and their weaknesses we try to prepare both mentally and tactically for the game,” he added.

Here is our 18-man squad that travelled to Arua City ahead of our encounter against @Arua_Hill on Tuesday.#SCVUpdates| #WeAreTheJogoos| #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/fIyoSK56We — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) December 13, 2021

The 16-time champions have a congested fixture at the moment after missing the opening weeks of the season due to administrative issues and Koukouras admits fatigue has hit the boys.

“Unfortunately we don’t have much time to prepare properly. Lately we had too many games in short period of time and the players are very tired as we have only 18 players available and it’s the same players who played the majority of the matches.”

The 13th placed Jogoos who have only 8 points from as many games welcome back Travis Mutyaba who missed the 2-1 defeat at Gaddafi FC but miss the services of experienced midfielder Amir Kakomo.

Pre – Match Interview



We expect to see so many changes tomorrow against @SCVillaJogoo because many of the players are out.



Coach Sadiq gives team news ahead tomorrow's game against Villa#AmaKongolohttps://t.co/nI96MCLWTE — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the hosts have a few doubtful players for the tie including Gadafi Wahab, Ivan Eyam and Faizul Ibrahim.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides and win for Livingstone Mbabazi’s men could lift them to 5th from 7th on the log.