The 2021 Masaza Cup tournament has taken a shape twist with the return of former winners Kyadondo into the competition.

This follows a decision by the tournament appeals committee to revoke the earlier decision by the Masaza Cup local organizing committee (to deduct three points and goals from Kyadondo for use of an eligible player).

Kyadondo Ssaza players celebrate a goal during the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament

In a statement released by the Masaza Cup Appeals committee secretary Aisha Nalule, Kyadondo is awarded three points and goals apiece and the pinned player Edrisa Kibumba Kasirye is allowed to continue playing in the tournament, overturning the earlier decision taken by the Masaza Cup organizing committee.

The appeals committee acknowledged that whereas the player faulted (Edrisa Kibumba Kasirye) indeed appears in the FUFA Connect system but was not licensed and did not appear on any line-up in the FUFA Big League for Blacks Power as alleged by the complainant, Kabula.

In the petition lodged by Kabula team manager Richard Ssenyondo and co-signed by Aloysious Ngabo, Edrisa Kibumba Kasirye is registered in the FIFA Connect system under ID 11KWVB4 for FUFA Big League out-fit Blacks Power where he allegedly played in the 2018-2019 season.

That said, Kyadondo retains the three goals and points apiece earlier deducted by the Masaza Cup organizing committee.

Kyadondo thus makes it to 7 points to qualify for the quarter finals at the expense of Ssingo who are already qualified to the last eight stage alongside Buluuli (8 points).

Kawowo Sports has established that Ssingo is willing to bitterly protest the decision.

Meanwhile, Bulange group climaxes on Monday, 13th December 2021 with two matches at hand.

Bugerere hosts Kyaggwe at noon and Busiro face already eliminated Buvuma later at 3 PM.

These will be the final two matches of the group before the last group, Butikiro kicks off.

Butikiro group has Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Kooki and islanders Ssese.

Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Monday, 13th December Matches:

Bugerere Vs Kyaggwe – 12 PM

Busiro Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

Friday, December 10 Results:

Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Buvuma Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Thursday, December 9 Results: