Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Monday, December 13 Results:

Bugerere 2-4 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Busiro 3-1 Buvuma

Kyaggwe and Busiro Football teams secured quarterfinal berths in the ongoing Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Kyaggwe overcame Bugerere 4-2 in a six-goal thriller of the early kick-off that started at noon.

Gerald Ogwetti (penalty), Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi, and second-half substitute Davis Toko scored the goals for Kyaggwe.

Gerald Ogwetti controls the ball

Ezra Mugambe and Hudson Mbalire were on target for Bugerere.

The result meant that Busiro had progressed to the quarterfinals even without kicking a ball.

“We are excited having qualified for the quarterfinals. It is a gradual process to make it to the semi-finals and finals. Therefore, the preparations must continue immediately,” Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Kyaggwe revealed.

In the second game on Monday, Busiro out-smarted islanders Buvuma 3-1.

Ibrahim Kasenge, Ivan Agamile and Hakim Mutebi were on target for Busiro.

Brian Henry Katamba got the consolation for Buvuma during a game that Busiro goalkeeper also saved a first-half penalty from Katamba.

With the points for both Busiro and Kyaggwe the same (7) as well as the goals scored for and against and the goal difference (3), Kyaggwe was regarded top of the standings on sporting fair play.

Busiro got a red card and as many as 7 yellow cards.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues on Tuesday, 14th December 2021 with two matches in Butikiro Group.

Bulemeezi faces Kooki in the early kick-off at 12 PM and Mawokota shall play Ssese at 3 PM.

Team Line Ups:

Bugerere XI: Eddy Kalema (G.K), Emmanuel Ogwang, Ismail Saadi, Fahad Aniku, Kenneth Ssekolya, Mark Ssali, Ibrahim Bbosa, Clinton Asiimwe, Moses Buga, Yusuf Nganda, Hudson Mbalire

Subs: Shafik Ssebufu, Ezra Mugambe, Richard Enzama, Douglas Kabirango, Stephen Nyainga

Team officials:

Head coach: Anthony Kayiwa

Anthony Kayiwa

Moses Okello Okumu

Team Doctor: Sabiiti Bukenya

Kyaggwe XI: Arafat Otim (G.K), Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Dirisa Masembe, Kenedy Ben Kirembeka, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Amuli Mukasa (Captain), Denis Kalanzi, Ashiraf Magembe

Subs: Bashir Ssenyonga (G.K), David Toko, Faizo Kifumba, Lawrence Kambugu, Vicent Mulema

Team officials:

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Michael Kabali

Team Doctor : Tarique Kinene

Team Official: Davis Nnono Ssozi

Other Results:

Friday, December 10:

Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Busiro Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Thursday, December 9: