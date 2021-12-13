Hassan Takoowa has faulted Diana Nyago and Moses Magogo for the current crisis facing Busoga United at the moment.

The club are currently faced with financial woes as revealed by coach Abbey Kikomeko and Captain Anthony Mayanja in an interview with the media in the aftermath of a 4-1 loss to Vipers SC.

Former Busoga United FC chairperson Diana Hope Nyago Credit: John Batanudde

“The team has come to a situation I can no longer handle. The owners abandoned the club and I can no longer do everything on my own,” head coach Abbey Kikomeko Bogere said to the media as quoted by Football 256.

“I pay for transport, food, look for players and sign them and a lot more, I can no longer do this alone. If the owners of this club do not come to it is the rescue, as the coach, together with my players, we shall not play again.”

Busoga United head coach Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko in an interview with the media

“I have not been paid for about three seasons and this club cannot even pay the UGX.500,000 fine that I owe to FUFA,” Kikomeko agonizingly added.

In a press statement released on Monday, Takoowa confirmed legally taking over ownership of the club in January and also revealed how Magogo has been involved in destabilising the club behind the scenes.

“In February 2021, I legally took over the ownership of Busoga United from Madam Diana Hope Nyago and other members and ensured the survival of the club from both the Disintegration and relegation using both personal and borrowed funds….,” read the statement signed by Takoowa in parts.

Busoga United XI Vs Arua Hill (Credit: David Isabirye)

“In July 2021, upon the survival of the club from relegation; Mama (Nyago) wanted us to take the club to Tororo and host games from St. George stadium against the background that many people in Busoga never wanted anything with her and opted to have the club shifted to Tororo.

However, I objected to this notion and my objection was based on the FIRM Belief that this club was purposed to be a vehicle to help nurture talented Basoga and contribute to the economic emancipation of Busoga Region, sadly this was the beginning of the fallout with Mama. Hassan Takoowa

Busoga United, against all odds started well winning two of the four matches but have since failed to win in the last five losing four on the bounce.

Takoowa states that all problems this season started when Nyago bounced back, held a meeting with staff and he alleges that she blackmailed him and ‘lied’ about StarTimes funds.

Former Sports Club Villa CEO, Shawn Mubiru

In addition, he says that former SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru on ‘orders’ of the Fufa President and on the invitation of Nyago visited the club, delivered some balls and also promised a one month salary which has never happened.

“To make matters worse for me and the club, Mama joined hands with Shawn Mubiru and invited the Fufa President who went to meet all staff and promised them balls and a one month salary among other things.

Thankfully, the balls were delivered. But the promised money which was yet to come ended up sowing mayhem in my camp; eventually resulting in losing 4 consecutive winnable matches. Hassan Takoowa

Takoowa candidly reveals that money and the club’s intention to host game’s at Kakindu hadn’t passed due to his “hadn’t been passed was due to my refusal to sign papers handing over the club.”

FUFA President Moses Magogo Credit: John Batanudde

The chairman who also revealed that he was outsourcing funds from well-wishers in the region to cater for the needs of the club has now been affected by rumours that he has been kicked out by Nyago and Magogo from the club administration.

Neither Nyago nor Magogo has responded to the statement and as usual, we shall keep you posted.