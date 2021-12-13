Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Monday, 13th December Matches:

Bugerere Vs Kyaggwe – 12 PM

Busiro Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

The struggle for the two quarter final slots for the teams in Bulange group continues on Monday, December 13, 2021 as the two last matches in this pool will be played at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

In the early kick off at mid-day, Bugerere will be in action against Kyaggwe before the table leaders Busiro shall face Buvuma at 3 PM.

Three teams; Bugerere (3 points), Kyaggwe (4 points) and Busiro (4 points) have realistic chances of progressing to the quarter finals.

Having suffered two losses against Kyaggwe (1-0) and Bugerere (4-1), islanders Buvuma have no chance of qualifying to the quarter finals.

The contest between Bugerere and Kyaggwe is anticipated to be mouthwatering since it is a winner takes it all affair for these two teams.

On four points, Kyaggwe has a second chance of a draw with Bugerere only with one option of winning to make it to the last eight stage.

Bugerere’s Moses Buga takes on Busiro’s Ivan Eriga

Key actors:

Kyaggwe Vs Bugerere:

Pre-tournament favourites Kyaggwe under head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza will look to their star players as Gerald Ogwetti, captain Amuli Mukasa, captain Arafat Otim, Ben Kenedy Junior Kirembeka, Dirisa Masembe, Denis Kalanzi and Jackson Ssemugabi, among others.

Bugerere has the likes of goalkeeper Eddy Kalema, Peter Magimbi, Ibrahim Bbosa, winger Moses Buga, Clinton Asiimwe, Hudson Mbalire and others for inspiration.

“We shall give it our all to win the game. The focus is to progress to the quarterfinals” Ssekabuuza revealed.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Kyaggwe Ssaza

Busiro Vs Buvuma:

Busiro, like Kyaggwe only needs a point off the already eliminated Buvuma to make it to the quarter finals.

Under head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu, Busiro is boosted by the return of defender Reagan Kasumba and Samir Mudiba who were side lined from the Kyaggwe clash because of malaria and red card respectively.

Defender Reagan Kasumba

Other players of substance include; goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba, Hamuza Kalubwaali, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Shaban Kayongo and others.

Robert Ssentongo is side lined because of suspension after two bookable offences in the opening encounters.

“We need a point to progress but the priority is to secure maximum points as we look forward qualifying as group leaders” Ddungu stated.

Simon “Dunga” Ddungu, Busiro Ssaza head coach

Buvuma will come to play the party spoilers role as they eye their first point or maximum points in the tournament.

With captain Pascal Lwabanda, Rashid Juma, John Mwanani, Andabati Manisuru, Jolly Mananso, Dan Wasajja and others, Buvuma has a competitive team ready to give their best in the game.

After action in Bulange group, focus will turn to the last pool, Butikiro group which has Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota and islanders Ssese.

Mawokota arrived at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday morning.

A new champion awaits to be crowned in this year’s championship following the elimination of the defending champions Gomba at the group stage phase.

Moses Buga executes a corner kick

Other Results:

Friday, December 10:

Kyaggwe 0-0 Busiro

Busiro Bugerere 4-1 Buvuma

Thursday, December 9:

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Busiro 2-1 Bugerere

Top Scorers: