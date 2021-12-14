Uganda U20 Women’s National Football Team Head Coach, Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has on Tuesday named the final squad that will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The team named is in preparation to face South Africa in the return leg of the third round of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The two nations will face off this Friday, 17th December at Dobsonsville Stadium in Johannesburg.

Uganda won the first leg 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd December courtesy of Hadijah Nandago’s goal.

The squad named comprises three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders, and five forwards.

Kiyinigi is confident that the squad named will go and execute the job well with the ultimate target of progressing to the penultimate qualifying round achieved as well.

“I think these are the best players we have selected to go and do the job. I have the belief that the squad selected is competent to help us secure the result we want,” he stated as quoted by the FUFA website.

“We carry a 1-0 advantage into the second leg but that doesn’t mean we shall go and sit back. We want to go and win in South Africa,” he added.

The team will depart Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday evening aboard Ethiopian Airways E809 and is expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday at 1:30PM.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and South Africa will progress to the fourth round where they will face either Ghana or Zambia.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Saidah Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens)

Defenders: Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders: Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Chrysomolia FC), Lillian Mutuuzo(Kampala Queens FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)