Result: Arua Hill 2-2 SC Villa

For the third game in a row, SC Villa have failed to hold on to a lead after drawing 2-2 with Arua Hill at Barifa.

Petros Koukouras took a 2-0 lead inside forty minutes but could only leave with one point from an entertaining fixture.

Isaac Ogwang and Nicholas Kabonge scored for the Jogoos before goals from on form Alfred Leku and Innocent Media struck to draw the Kongolo level.

Ogwang capitalized on an error by goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa who failed to handle a loose ball from Faizul Ibrahim to give the visitors a lead in the 35th minute.

Four minutes later, Kabonge extended the lead with a poacher’s finish getting at the end of Sadam Masereka cross.

Leku pulled one back for the Kongolo before the break and with eleven minutes left on the clock, substitute Media tapped home to ensure spoils are shared.

The draw leaves the sixteen-time champions just three points above the drop zone with nine points from 10 games while Kongolo stay 7th with 15 points.

Arua Hill’s next game will be at Barifa against UPDF while SC Villa will host rivals KCCA next week.