Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Tuesday, December 14 Results:

Bulemeezi 3-0 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 3-2 Ssese

Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi netted a brace as two time Masaza Cup champions Bulemeezi out-smarted Kooki during a Butikiro group contest in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Gabriel Eragu got the other goal in the on-sided contest under very hot weather conditions.

Ssesazi broke the resilience of Kooki after a barren half hour mark with a stunning distant strike over 50 yards from goal on 32 minutes.

Action between Bulemeezi (blue) and Kooki (red) at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 14th February 2021

Eragu tapped home from close range to double the scores in the 39th minute.

Ssesaazi returned on the score sheet on the stroke of fulltime to complete his brace to give the 2012 and 2019 champions the command of Butikiro group.

“I am very excited having scored two goals against Ssese. The credit goes to the rest of the team and the technical staff. We shall keep our heads up as we face Mawokota on Thursday in a game we must win to qualify for the quarter finals” Ssesaazi remarked.

Oscar Sulaiman Ssesaazi, Bulemeezi vice captain

In the second game on the same day, Mawokota escaped from the scares of an imminent defeat when they scored two goals in the last five minutes to win 3-2 over islanders Ssese.

Mawokota took the lead after just three minutes through Dan Kazibwe.

Andrew Mukasa leveled the affairs on the quarter hour mark before defender Arnold Odongo doubled the scores for Ssese with an unfortunate own goal.

With the minutes trickling down, Mawokota staged a gallant display in the final four minutes.

Tonny Kiberu found the equalizer in the 86th minute before winger Isaac Oforwoth found the winner 60 seconds later.

As Butikiro group takes a day’s recess on Wednesday, 15th February 2021, action resumes on the subsequent day with a double header.

Mawokota will face Bulemeezi in the top of the table contest and Kooki squares up against islanders Ssese.

Team Line Ups:

Bulemeezi XI: Tonny Atugonza (G.K), Rodgers Ssenbwodywa, Douglas Kizza, Oscar Kizza, Simon Katumba, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Elagu, Hakimu Muzannyi, John Ben Nakibinge, Mahad Kabogooza, Godfrey Alijole

Subs: Enock Nsumba, Umar Kayemba, Masuudi Kafumbe, Benardo Katerega, Hamuza Ssempa

Bulemeezi XI Vs Kooki

Team officials:

Head coach : Simon Peter Mugerwa

: Simon Peter Mugerwa Assistant coach : Yusuf Kinene

: Yusuf Kinene Team Doctor : Abbey Iga

: Abbey Iga Team manager: Andrew Mukisa Walakira

Kooki XI: Sulaiman Mugera (G.K), Stephen Matovu, Abdul Malik Bironse, Gordon Wante, Assey Tusubira, Remegious Katongole, Gonzaga Ssekyewa, Ivan Ssemwanga, Anthony Ssekidde, Isa Emmanuel Mugoya, Eria Kiyemba

Subs: Sulaiman Mugera, Sunday Matovu, John Kiseka, Ben Ssebanobe, Baker Byaruhanga

Kooki XI Vs Bulemeezi

Team officials: