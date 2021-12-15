Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 | Buganda Region – Round 2: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Games (Kick off is 3:00 PM):

Kawomya Vs Five Stars – Kirugu Rays of Grace

Kajjansi United Vs Lugazi – Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi

Masaka City Vs Buikwe Red Stars – Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka

Seeta United Vs Busiro United – Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Bajjo

Lugazi Municipal Vs Young Simba – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Tiger Stars Vs Manyangwa – Zengebe, Nakasongola

Kakiri Town Council Vs Kiyinda Boys – Kakiri Gombolola playground

Nakifuma United Vs Sparks – Kalagi Playground

Free Stars Vs Kampala University, Masaka – Bishop SS Playground, Mukono

Thursday, 16th December 2021:

Kiwanga United Vs Simba – Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi

The second round of 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup preliminary stage in Buganda region kicks off on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

In total, there are 10 matches at this stage with nine of them coming on Wednesday and only one on the subsequent day.

At the Kirugu Rays of Grace playground in Njeru, Kawomya is playing host to Entebbe based Five Stars.

Five Stars Entebbe players get instructions from their coaches Hussein Mulawa and Moses “Muko” Kayemba

Kawomya eliminated Nakaziba 4-1 at the opening stage while Five Stars had eliminated Rays of Grace 6-5 in post-match penalties after normal time ended 2-all.

Kajjansi United face Lugazi United at Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi.

At Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka City is home to Buikwe Red Stars.

Masaka City, coached by Noah Mugerwa eliminated Bajjo United 1-0 as Buikwe Red Stars Suuka United 2-1.

Elsewhere, Seeta United entertains Busiro United at the Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Bajjo.

Lugazi Municipal face Young Simba at the Mehta Stadium in Lugazi.

In Nakasongola, Tiger Stars will play Manyangwa at Zengebe playground, Kakiri Town Council entertains Kiyinda Boys at the Kakiri Gombolola playground.

Nakifuma United play-host to Sparks at the Kalagi Playground, Free Stars take on Kampala University, Masaka at the Bishop SS Playground, Mukono.

The last game will come on Thursday, 16th December 2021 when Kiwanga United shall play Simba at Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi.