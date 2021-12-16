Friday17 th December 2021

December 2021 Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku 3pm (Live on TV)

Reigning Premier League champions Express want to trim the gap on the early pacesetters by winning on Friday when they host Gaddafi FC.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side find themselves a whole ten points behind leaders KCCA and sit 6th on the log after ten games played.

Express FC XI that started against URA Credit: John Batanudde

Ahead of their first ever meeting with the Jinja based club, Bbosa has called on his charges to focus on picking all points to reduce the gap.

“The players understand we need to win and close the gap,” said Bbosa. “We are aware of the threat Gaddafi pose as they have good coaches and players but we are focused on winning,” he added.

His counterpart Peter Onen is confident that his side will give the champions a match.

Peter Onen

“In this league, one result can lift or drop you on the table,” he started. “We face the defending champions and it’s never easy but we believe with the preparations we have had and the tactics we hope to apply, we shall pick a good result,” he added.

Gaddafi beat SC Villa 2-1 in their last outing while Express could only manage a draw at URA.