Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Thursday, December 16 Games:

Ssese Vs Kooki – 12 PM

Mawokota Vs Bulemeezi – 3 PM

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi Vs Ssese – 12 PM

Kooki Vs Mawokota – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The Masaza Cup 2021 action returns with a double header in Butikiro group at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The early kick off has islanders Ssese against Kooki at noon before the mother of all battle between two former champions Mawokota and Bulemeezi at 3 PM.

Coming to this contest, both Mawokota and Bulemeezi each have three points to dwell upon.

Bulemeezi overcame Kooki 3-0 on Tuesday and Mawokota showed typical fighting spirit to edge Ssese 3-2.

Tonny Atongonza, goalkeeper of Bulemeezi Ssaza

Richard Malinga, head coach at Mawokota anticipates wholesome changes and approach in their game against Bulemeezi.

“We plan to do very significant changes from the line up to the approach when we face Bulemeezi on Thursday. It is one game that matters a lot as we work for a quarter final berth” Malinga, also a trainer at KCCA revealed.

Yusuf Kinene, Bulemeezi assistant coach

Bulemeezi assistant coach Yusuf Kinene is well aware of the threat posed by Mawokota as a three-time champion but reassured his team of a calm approach.

“Bulemeezi is aware of the threat that a team like Mawokota can present. We have set a strategy to approach” Kinene revealed.

Bulemeezi is sweating over the fitness of captain Simon Katumba.

The workhaolic midfielder picked up a an ankle sprain during the 3-0 win over Kooki.

Key actors:

Mawokota will look to the likes of Patrick Anthony Emojong (goalkeeper), Nicholas Jonga, Mike Kintu, Faizo Matovu, Angello Kizza, Arnold Odongo, Dan Kazibwe, Said Mayanja, Tonny Kiberu, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Isaac Oforywoth, Lazaro Bwambale and others for the much desired inspiration.

Mawokota winger Isaac Oforywoth

Bulemeezi on the other hand has Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi (two goal hero against Kooki), goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza, Rodgers Ssenbwodywa, Douglas Kizza, Oscar Kizza, Masuudi Kafumbe, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Elagu, Hakimu Muzannyi, John Ben Nakibinge, Mahad Kabogooza, Godfrey Alijole and others.

Oscar Sulaiman Ssesaazi, Bulemeezi star player

Butikiro group climaxes on Friday, 17th December 2021 with yet another double header.

Bulemeezi shall face Ssese at noon and Kooki will battle Mawokota at 3 PM.

Results:

Mawokota 3-2 Ssese

Ssese Bulemeezi 3-0 Kooki

Past Winners: