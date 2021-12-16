Friday17 th December 2021

December 2021 Kakyeka Stadium –Mbarara 3pm

Wakiso Giant will be without several of their key players when they make a long trip to Mbarara to face hosts Mbarara City at Kakyeka.

The Purple Sharks who have enjoyed some decent outings since the back to back defeats on match day one and two have three players suspended and a few injured.

Atuheire (left) won the game for Wakiso Giants last season Credit: WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Edward Satulo and George Kaddu are serving bans imposed on them by the Fufa Ethics and Disciplinary Panel while Rahmat Ssenfuka accumulated his third booking of the season in the 1-0 win over UPDF.

In addition, defender Fahad Kawooya, wingers Moses Aliro and Pius Kaggwa and striker Ivan Bogere are all doubtful for the game.

Wakiso Giants goal scorers Aliro and Ssematimba celebrate against Villa Credit: Wakiso GIANTS FC

They will hope midfielders Titus Ssematimba, Lawrence Bukenya and Ibrahim Kasule do well on the afternoon against a tough side that came from two goals down to beat Onduparaka in their last game.

Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde

The hosts have skipper Hilary Mukundane, Solomon Okwalinga, Henry Kitegenyi and Jude Semugabi to rely on for inspiration.

Against all odds, Wakiso Giants picked their first season victory last season in this fixture winning 1-0 through then debutant Kipson Atuheire.