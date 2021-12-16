Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 | Buganda Region – Round 2:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Games Results:

Kawomya 0-2 Five Stars

Five Stars Nakifuma United 3-1 Sparks

Sparks Kajjansi United 2-3 Lugazi

Lugazi Masaka City 2-1 Buikwe Red Stars

Buikwe Red Stars Kakiri Town Council 0-1 Kiyinda Boys

Kiyinda Boys Lugazi Municipal 1 (8) – 1 (7) Young Simba

Young Simba Tiger Stars 0 (3) – 0 (5) Manyangwa

Manyangwa Free Stars Vs Kampala University, Masaka (Not Played)

Seeta United Vs Busiro United (Not Played)

Thursday, 16th December 2021:

Kiwanga United Vs Simba – Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi

Five Stars advanced to the next stage in the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup during the Buganda region preliminary stage (round two).

This happened a 2-0 win on the road away to Kawomya on a water logged Kirugu playground in Njeru Town Council.

Ashraf Kabenge and Dauda Mutegoma scored a goal in each half for Hussein Mulawa’s coached side.

Kabenge netted the opener as early as the second minute off Jeremy Matata’s assist from the right flank for his third goal of the championship.

Mutegoma doubled the lead at the on-start of the second half in a match Five Stars’ goalkeeper Jackson Kigozi made daring saves.

Five Stars players celebrate their second goal against Kawomya at Kirugu playground, Njeru

Action between Five Stars (all green) and Kawomya at Kirugu playground

Five Stars will now host Mukono based Free Stars during the next round at Namate playground in Entebbe.

Free Stars advanced to the next stage after Kampala University, Masaka campus failed to show up at the Bishops SS playground in Mukono.

Five Stars started the campaign on a sound footing after a 6-5 post match penalty victory over Rays of Grace at the same Kirugu playground.

Rays of Grace took a 2-0 lead at some stage before Five Stars rallied to make amends.

Meanwhile, Kajjansi United edged Lugazi 3-2 at the Uganda Clays Playground.

Nakifuma United were 3-1 winners over Sparks at the Kalagi Playground.

At the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Noah Mugerwa’s coached Masaka City out-smarted Buikwe Red Stars 2-1.

Kakiri Town Council lost 1-0 to visiting Kiyinda Boys at Kakiri Gombolola playground.

Two matches ended in post-match penalties. Lugazi Municipal eliminated Young Simba 8-7 after normal time at Mehta Stadium ended one goal apiece.

Manyangwa won 5-3 over Tiger Stars at Zengebe in Nakasongola following a non-scoring draw in normal time.

Five Stars players jubiliate after scoring one of their two goals against Kawomya at Kirugu playground

Not played:

Two games were not played. The Free Stars against Kampala University, Masaka match at Bishop SS Playground, Mukono was not held as well as the Seeta United home contest against Busiro United at Paul Mukasa Primary School playground, Bajjo.

Meanwhile, the preliminary stage (second round) will continue with one game onThursday, 16th December 2021.

Kiwanga United entertains Simba at the Uganda Clays Playground in Kajjansi.

Preliminary Rounds (First Round):