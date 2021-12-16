Friday17 th December 2021

December 2021 Green Light Stadium -Arua 3pm

Onduparaka host four time champions URA at the Green Light stadium in a match for redemption for either side.

The Caterpillars have gone four games on the bounce without a win and even squandered a two-goal lead in the defeat at Mbarara City in their last outing.

For URA, it’s now three games in a row with no win drawing against Police, SC Villa and Express FC and their last win came away to Vipers on November 20.

Mbowa and Najib will be crucial for URA Credit: John Batanudde

Onduparaka will hope on form Ahmed Amayo and Muhammad Shaban don their lethal boots on the day as they have scored in the last couple of games.

URA could have midfielder Shafik Kagimu back in the team after missing the last few games.

Sitting 8th on the log with 13 points in eight games, URA understand that failure to win at Arua could bring a mini crisis at the club as they will fall far behind in the title contest.