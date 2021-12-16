Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Thursday, December 16 Games:

Ssese 6-1 Kooki

Mawokota 0-1 Bulemeezi (Second Half)

Islanders Ssese humiliated 2006 Masaza Cup champions Kooki 6-1 during a Butikiro group clash at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Abubaker Mayanja scored a foursome with Andrew Mukasa and Christopher Bwambale adding the other for the Lake Victoria island based county.

Mayanja netted a penalty in the 20th minute and got the second in the 58th minute.

Mukasa scored the third goal in the 68th minute with a brilliant header after Christopher Bwambale’s donkeywork on the left.

The penalty arrived after a foul on Emmanuel Tabu Kamya by Bekar Byaruhanga in the forbidden area.

Byaruhanga was also cautioned for the foul by referee John Ssemakula.

Ssese introduced goalkeeper Godfrey Mayanja in the place of Noah Kiggundu as the second half kicked off.

Richard Lwanyanga of Ssese was also cautioned for a foul on Kooki’s Abdul Malik Bironse.

Action between Kooki and Ssese

Ten minutes later, Ssese defender Stephen Ssebaduka got cautioned for rough play towards Gonzaga Ssekyewa.

At the same time, there was a change called for Ssese when Lwanyaga was rested for Ibrahim Ssembatya.

Ssese doubled their lead with Mayanja’s second goal, a well tapped in effort inside the goal area after a teasing through ball from Emmanuel Tabu Kamya in the 58th minute.

On the hour mark, Kooki brought Anthony Ssekidde for captain Stephen Matovu as Remegious Katongole took over the skipper’s role for Kooki.

Ssese’s forward Andrew Mukasa received a yellow card for time wasting in the 63rd minute.

Two minutes later, Kooki introduced Benny Ssebanobe for John Kisekka.

Bwambale chipped the ball that Mukasa headed home past goalkeeper Iziri Ssemujju for the third goal on 68 minutes coming to the second water break of the game.

With 15 minutes to play, Kooki introduced Mudde Sande Matovu for Elias Kiyemba as they sought for a consolation that never arrived.

Mukasa was rested for Shafiq Mukiibi as Ssese protected the lead.

Bwambale tapped home from close range and Mayanja completed his hat-trick with three minutes to the end.

Mayanja looped the goalkeeper on the stroke of full time.

This was the first win for Ssesse who return to action with a mid-day clash against Bulemeezi on Friday, 17th December 2021.

In the afternoon on the same day, Kooki will face Mawokota at 3 PM.

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi Vs Ssese – 12 PM

Kooki Vs Mawokota – 3 PM

Ssese XI Vs Kooki

Team Line Ups:

Ssese XI: Noah Kiggundu (G.K), Sunday Nicholas Kaweesa, Allan Katusiime, Stephen Ssebaduka, Mubaraka Masereka, Christopher Bwambale, Emmanuel Tabu Kamya, Abubakar Mayanja, Andrew Mukasa, Allan Bukenya, Richard Lwanyaga

Subs: Godfrey Mayanja (G.K), John Ndugu, Shafic Mukiibi, Ibrahim Ssembatya, Stanley Kibira

Edirisa Walusimbi, head cocach Ssese Ssaza football team

Team officials:

Head Coach: Edirisa Walusimbi

Assistant coach : Boaz Ategeka

Team Doctor: Ukasha Byaruhanga

Physio: Joseph Miirimo

Team Manager: Dan Mwanje

Kooki XI Vs Ssese

Kooki XI: Iziri Ssemujju (G.K), Bekar Byaruhanga, Abdul Malik Bironse, Assey Tusubira, Gordon Wante, Gonzaga Ssekeywa, Remegious Katongole, Stephen Matovu, Elias Kiyemba, Issah Mugoya, John Kisekka

Subs: Sulaiman Mugera (G.K), Ivan Ssemwanga, Sande Matovu Mudde, Benny Ssebanobe, Anthony Masiko Ssekidde

Team officials:

Head Coach : Badru Ssenkaayi

Assistant Coach : Simon Kintu

Team Doctor : Brian Mwebe

Team Manager: Samuel Ndawula

Team captains for Ssese and Kooki with the match officials prior to kick off

Tuesday, 14th December 2021 Results: