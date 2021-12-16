Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Thursday, December 16 Games:

Ssese 6-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 0-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi maintained the summit spot on the Butikiro group during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Mawokota on Thursday afternoon at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Shafiq Hakiramu Muzanyi scored the all-important goal on the quarter hour mark for the maximum points.

Muzanyi was well positioned to head home past goalkeeper Anthony Patrick Emojong off a well-executed delivery from the right flank by the roving full back Rodgers Ssebyondwa.

It then necessitated solid defending from the Bulemeezi, two time champions of the championship in 2012 and 2019.

Referee Stuart Kaweesi talks to Bulemeezi and Mawokota players

Mawokota, winners of this trophy thrice in 2005, 2007 and 2013 came close to equalizing but their forwards Tonny Kiberu, Joel Opio and second half substitute Isaac Oyirwoth did not carry their scoring boots on the sunny day.

Bulemeezi lost their players Bernaldo Kateregga and Muzanyi through injuries and will need late fitness tests to feature on Friday during the last group games.

Bulemeezi now has six points off two matches. Ssese and Mawokota both have three points whilst already eliminated Kooki has no point after two losses to Bulemeezi (3-0) and Ssese (6-1).

Douglas Kizza Lule (left) shields Joel Opio of Mawokota

Meanwhile, Islanders Ssese humbled 2006 Masaza Cup champions Kooki 6-1 during the early kick off.

Abubaker Mayanja four goals (haul) with Andrew Mukasa and Christopher Bwambale adding the other two.

Issa Mugoya pulled back a goal on the stroke of full time for the consolation.

Friday Games:

Butikiro group will climax on Friday, 17th December 2021 with a double header.

Bulemeezi takes on Ssese in the early kick off at 12 PM whilst Kooki shall play Mawokota at 3 PM.

Mawokota players moments before kick off

Team Line Ups:

Mawokota XI: Anthony Patrick Emojong, Nicholas Jjonga, Moses Nyakuni Ayikobua, Mike Kintu, Angello Kizza, Saidi Mayanja, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth, Tonny Kiberu, Joel Opio, Godfrey Ssekibengo

Subs: Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Eric Ssengendo, Lazaro Bwambale, Isaac Ofoywoth

Mawokota team officials and subsistute players moments before kick off

Officials:

Head coach : Richard Malinga

: Richard Malinga Assistant coach : Frank Zag man

: Frank Zag man Team Doctor: Patrick Kiiza

Patrick Kiiza Team Manager: Swaibu Kiyingi

Bulemeezi XI Vs Mawokota

Bulemeezi XI: Tonny Atugonza (G.K), Rodgers Ssebyondya, Douglas Kizza Lule, Godfrey Aleijole, Gabriel Eragu, Sulaiman Oscar Ssesazi (Captain), Sharif Nsereko, John Ben Nakibenge, Shafiq Hakiramu Muzanyi, Benarldo Kateregga

Subs: Enock Nsumba, Simon Katumba, Umar Kayemba, Hamza Ssempa, Masuudi Kafumbe

Bulemeezi subsitute players

Team officials:

Head coach: Yusuf Kinene

Yusuf Kinene Team Doctor : Abbey Yiga

: Abbey Yiga Team Manager: Andrew Walakira

The Mawokota and Bulemeezi team captains with the match officials during the coin toss

Match officials:

Center Referee: Stuart Kaweesi

Stuart Kaweesi Assistant Referee 1: Ambrose Tukwatanise

Ambrose Tukwatanise Assistant Referee 2: Miriamm Namazzi

Miriamm Namazzi Fourth official : Habibah Naigaga

: Habibah Naigaga Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Ali Tomusange Commissioner: Francis Kitaka

The Match officials who handled Mawokota and Bulemeezi pose with the captains prior to kick off

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi Vs Ssese – 12 PM

Kooki Vs Mawokota – 3 PM

Tuesday, 14th December 2021 Results: