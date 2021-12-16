Friday17 th December 2021

December 2021 Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars take their hunt for only their second win of the season with a tough one away to BUL FC in Jinja.

Simon Peter Mugerwa’s side have struggled for form this season so far and still languish in the drop zone with only six points in nine games.

Bright Stars have a good record against the self-proclaimed ‘Money Team’ and will hope to carry the same into the game.

In the past sixteen meetings, Bright Stars have won 8, lost just 3 and the rest have ended in stalemates.

In fact, the Stars have not lost in their last four visits to BUL winning 3 and drawing the other.

Last season, an early goal from Derrick Ngobi made the difference.

But in the current Alex Isabirye side, they face a different opponent who has won six of their ten games and even sit 3rd on the table with 20 points.

The hosts will hope Musa Esenu and company maintain their decent form while the visitors will look to James Angu and skipper Nelson Senkatuka for inspiration.