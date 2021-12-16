Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Thursday, December 16 Games:

Ssese Vs Kooki – 12 PM

Mawokota Vs Bulemeezi – 3 PM

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi Vs Ssese – 12 PM

Kooki Vs Mawokota – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The Masaza Cup 2021 action will return on Thursday, December 16, 2021 with two matches in Butikiro group at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Islanders Ssese take on Kooki at noon during the early kick off and Mawokota shall face Bulemeezi at 3 PM.

Ssese and Kooki fight for the first point having lost their respective games on Tuesday.

Victory for any of these two teams will keep them still in contention for the quarter final.

“We have some hope left as we fight for maximum points because we have two matches left, starting with the one against Kooki and then Bulemeezi on Friday. The players are set for the big fight” Edirisa Walusimbi, Ssese head coach revealed.

Ssese lost to Mawokota 3-2 on Tuesday during a game that they led 2-1 coming to the final 5 minutes of the game.

Edrisa Walusimbi, Ssese head coach

His counterpart Badru Ssenkaayi is also optimistic that he will get a far much better performance than the 3-0 loss to Bulemeezi.

“As Kooki face Ssese, we want to better this performance from the defeat against Bulemeezi” Ssenkaayi noted.

Kooki XI Vs Bulemeezi

Key Players:

Ssese will dwell upon goalkeeper Noah Kiggundu, hardworking midfielder Mubaraka “Wakaso” Masereka, Allan Bukenya, Andrw Mukasa, Christoper Bwambale, Abubaker Mayanja, among others for inspiration.

Kooki has Sulaiman Mugera (goalkeeper), Remegious Katongole, Gonzaga Ssekyewa, Ivan Ssemwanga, Anthony Ssekidde, Isa Emmanuel Mugoya, Eria Kiyemba and others.

The second game at 3 PM is against Mawokota and Bulemeezi. The winner of this tie will automatically make it to the quarter finals.

Results:

Mawokota 3-2 Ssese

Ssese Bulemeezi 3-0 Kooki

Past Winners: