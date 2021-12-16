FUFA Big League 2021-2022: Match Day 8 Results:

Calvary 1-0 Kataka

Kataka Nyamityobora 1-3 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Kitara 3-1 Maroons

Maroons Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 0-1 Luweero

Luweero Proline 1-2 Ndejje University

Kataka Football Club lost their first ever game in the on-going FUFA Big League 2021-2022 season when they slipped 1-0 to Calvary at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Abdul-Malik Vitalis Tabu was the hero with Calvary’s only goal.

The former Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka, Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and BUL left winger scored a fourth minute penalty.

Calvary held on the lead to take maximum points as they registered their third victory of the season.

This was Kataka’s first loss in the campaign which leaves them top of the table standings on 14 points, two better than second placed Maroons.

Maroons fell 3-1 to Kitara at the Masindi Municipal stadium.

Zakayo Kizito, Oscar Munihizi and Peter Lomoro scored for Kitara whilst Fred Amaku found the consolation for the visitors.

Away at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Eastern Uganda, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) lost at home to visiting Luweero United.

Derrick Mudali scored a late-late winner on the stroke of full time.

At the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo, Proline squandered a goal lead to falling 2-1 to Ndejje University.

Junior Okello and Vincent Joseph Abigaba scored the goals for Ndejje University.

Blacks Power condemned struggling Nyamityobora 3-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.