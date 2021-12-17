Results
- Onduparaka 1-1 URA
- Mbarara City 0-0 Wakiso Giants
- BUL FC 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars
- Express 1-0 Gaddafi
Soltilo Bright Stars moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season after drawing goalless with BUL FC at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.
The visitors who have a good record against BUL FC had goalkeeper Simon Tamale to thank after he saved a first half penalty from Richard Wandyaka.
The former picked the Man of the Match accolade at the final whistle as Bright Stars now go 13th with 7 points, same as Busoga United who visit Police FC on Saturday but they have a superior goal difference.
A point takes BUL FC to second on the log for at least 24 hours until Vipers take on Tooro United on Saturday.
In Mbarara, visitors Wakiso Giants avoided defeat by drawing goalless with Mbarara City.
The hosts had a couple of good chances to win the game but the Purple Sharks held for a point that takes their tally to 20 after 11 games while Mbarara City stay 9th with 14 points.