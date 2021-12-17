Results

Onduparaka 1-1 URA

Mbarara City 0-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL FC 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Express 1-0 Gaddafi

Soltilo Bright Stars moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season after drawing goalless with BUL FC at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.

The visitors who have a good record against BUL FC had goalkeeper Simon Tamale to thank after he saved a first half penalty from Richard Wandyaka.

The former picked the Man of the Match accolade at the final whistle as Bright Stars now go 13th with 7 points, same as Busoga United who visit Police FC on Saturday but they have a superior goal difference.

A point takes BUL FC to second on the log for at least 24 hours until Vipers take on Tooro United on Saturday.

Action from Mbarara City 0-0 Wakiso Giants Credit: Wakiso Giants MEDIA

In Mbarara, visitors Wakiso Giants avoided defeat by drawing goalless with Mbarara City.

The hosts had a couple of good chances to win the game but the Purple Sharks held for a point that takes their tally to 20 after 11 games while Mbarara City stay 9th with 14 points.