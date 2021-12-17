Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi 2-1 Ssese

Ssese Kooki 3-3 Mawokota

Bulemeezi progressed to the 2021 Masaza Cup quarter finals after a 2-1 hard fought win over Islanders in Butikiro group at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The 2012 and 2019 champions recovered from a goal down to win the closely contested duel.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the game came to life seven minutes into the second half with Andrew Mukasa’s half volley for Ssese’s opener.

Bulemeezi captain on the day, Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi leveled the matters with a thunderous free-kick from 40 yards for the equalizer on 62 minutes.

With the game destined for a 1-all draw, Bulemeezi got the winning goal when John Ben Nakibinge tapped home from close range on the stroke of full time.

Bulemeezi completed the Butikiro group unbeaten with the maximum points (9) and will now face Busiro in Tuesday’s quarter final at 3 PM.

“I am grateful to my players for the brave character shown in the match. Even when we were a goal down, we did not lose steam, we fought on and got the victory. We shall plan again for the quarter final coming up” Yusuf Kinene, assistant coach at Bulemeezi.

Meanwhile, Mawokota staged a spirited performance in the 3-all draw with Kooki to advance to the quarter finals as the second placed team.

Ivan Ssemwanga, John Kiseka and Sande Mudde scored for Kooki, winners of the Masaza Cup championship in 2006.

Mawokota replied gallantly through a brace by forward Tony Kiberu and second half substitute Joel Opio.

Mawokota, three time winners (2005, 2007 and 2013) will now face Kyaggwe during the third quarter final match on Tuesday, 20th December 2021 at noon.

Bulemeezi XI Vs Ssese

Team Line Ups:

Bulemeezi XI: Tonny Atugonza (G.K), Rodgers Ssebyondya, Douglas Lule Kizza, Godfrey Arijole, Mahad Kabogoza, Sulaiman Oscar Ssesazi (Captain), Umar Kayemba, Sharif Nsereko, John Ben Nakibenge, Gabriel Eragu, Benaldo Kateregga

Subs: Enock Nsumba, Masuudi Kafuumbe, Hamza Ssempa, Simon Katumba

Team officials:

Head coach : Yusuf Kinene

Assistant coach: Abbey Yiga

Abbey Yiga Team manager: Andrew Mukisa Walakira

Ssese XI Vs Bulemeezi

Ssese XI: Godfrey Mayanja (G.K), Ibrahim Ssembatya, Allan Bukenya (Captain), Allan Katusiime, Nicholas Sunday Kaweesa, Mubaraka Masereka, Emmanuel Tabu Kamya, Christopher Bwambale, Abubakar Mayanja, Andrew Mukasa, Richard Lwanyaga

Subs: Noah Kiggundu (G.K), Shafic Mukiibi, John Ndugu, Stanley Kibira

Team officials:

Head coach : Edirisa Walusimbi

Assistant coach: Boaz Ategeka

Doctor: Joseph Miirimo

Joseph Miirimo Team manager: Dan Mwanje

Match officials:

Center Referee: Habibah Naigaga

Assistant Referee 1: Simon Katabazi

Assistant Referee 2: Miriam Namazzi

Fourth Official: John Ssemakula

Referee Assessor: Samuel Kayondo

Match Commissioner: Hassan Kiyimba

Results:

Thursday, December 16:

Ssese 6-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 0-1 Bulemeezi

Tuesday, December 14: