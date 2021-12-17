Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Friday, December 17 Games:

Bulemeezi Vs Ssese – 12 PM

Kooki Vs Mawokota – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The two final Butikiro group games in the 2021 Masaza Cup will be played on Friday, December 17 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This will also mark the end of all group stage action where the last two quarter finalists will be determined.

With six teams already confirmed for the quarter-finals (Buluuli, Kyadondo, Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe and Busiro), the onus is upon the Bulemeezi, Kooki and Mawokota to make it to the quarter finals.

On Friday, the early kick off shall be between Bulemeezi and Ssese at 12 PM with Kooki coming up against Mawokota at 3 PM.

Action between Ssese and Mawokota

Bulemeezi, winners of this championship in 2012 and 2019 only needs a point or three to topple the rest of the teams in Butikkiro group.

Coached by Yusuf Kinene, Bulemeezi overcame Kooki 3-0 and Mawokota 1-0 in their first two matches to build an advantage coming to their group game.

“The ball lies in our court. We need a point to top the group and I believe we shall get it. The players are all focused and ready for the job at hand” Kinene revealed.

Ssese lost 2-1 to Mawokota but swiftly recovered to whip Kooki 6-1 on Thursday.

Yusuf Kinene, is assistant coach to Simon Peter Mugerwa at Bulemeezi Ssaza

Ssese head coach Edrisa Walusimbi holds the training cones

The Islanders who are coached by Edirisa Walusimbi are confident of fighting for a quarter final slot.

“We had a slot start when we lost to Mawokota in the final minutes but we recovered well to win 6-1 against Kooki. The focus therefore is in that match against Bulemeezi. We shall give our best because we need to make it the quarterfinals” Walusimbi stated.

Ssese will bank on sharp scorer Abubaker Mayanja, who netted a haul (4 goals) against Kooki.

Other key players Andrew Mukasa, Christopher Bwambale, Emmanuel Tabu Kamya, Mubaraka “Wakaso” Masereka, Allan Bukenya, Richard Lwanyaga and others.

Bulemeezi is glad that captain Simon Katumba is back after recovering from an ankle injury.

Simon Katumba, captain of Bulemeezi is back after recovering from an ankle sprain

They are however sweating over the fitness of forward Hakiramu Shafiq Muzannyi and Bernaldo Kateregga who limped out of the Mawokota game.

Other Bulemeezi players ready to serve above self-include; goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza, Rodgers Ssenbwodywa, Douglas Kizza, Oscar Kizza, Masuudi Kafumbe, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Elagu, John Ben Nakibinge, Mahad Kabogooza, Godfrey Alijole and others.

Richard Malinga’s Mawokota face already eliminated Kooki in the final game of Butikiro group.

Mawokota has 3 points and will need maximum points to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Should Ssese beat Bulemeezi in the opener, Mawokota will need to look at the number of goals needed to make it to the last eight phase.

Mawokota has a number of players to build on as goalkeeper Patrick Anthony Emojong, Nicholas Jonga, Mike Kintu, Faizo Matovu, Angello Kizza, Arnold Odongo, Dan Kazibwe, Said Mayanja, Tonny Kiberu, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Isaac Oforywoth, Lazaro Bwambale and others.

Mawokota’s Godfrey Ssekibengo takes a corner kick

Kooki’s 16-man squad list has goalkeepers Iziri Ssemujju and Sulaiman Mugera, Bekar Byaruhanga, Abdul Malik Bironse, Assey Tusubira, Gordon Wante, Gonzaga Ssekeywa, Remegious Katongole, Stephen Matovu, Elias Kiyemba, Issah Mugoya, John Kisekka, Anthony Masikirano Ssekidde, Ivan Ssemwanga, Sande Matovu Mudde and Benny Ssebanobe.

Led by head coach Badru Ssenkaayi, Kooki will only be playing for prestige.

Results:

Thursday, December 16:

Ssese 6-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 0-1 Bulemeezi

Tuesday, December 14: