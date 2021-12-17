Saturday December 18, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

Morley Byekwaso has played down accusations that KCCA are clear favourites as they head to Njeru to face rivals SC Villa on Saturday.

KCCA sit top of the log with 26 points, dropped only four points and haven’t failed to score in any fixture this season and remain the only unbeaten side so far.

Charles Lwanga Credit: John Batanudde

In comparison, SC Villa are 12th on the 16-team table with only 9 points from as many games played and have only picked two wins.

However, Byekwaso feels both teams have equal chance of winning and all he wants is his side maintain the current form.

“We want to go all out and maintain the current form we have had this season,” he started.

“We know Villa have some young lads that are good on the ball and we have prepared well for them. This is a derby and games like these are never easy.

Travis Mutyaba shields the ball away from Ivan Okello Credit: John Batanudde

“So much anticipation and the magnitude of the game sometimes comes into play. I have tasked my players to manage the game very well and ensure we pick three points. We go into the game as underdogs.”

Acquaintances to be renewed

Right from the dugout, Byekwaso has played for the Jogoos before while his first assistant Badru Kaddu is a former coach at Villa Park.

In the opposite dugout is former KCCA youth coach Nelly Magera who is assistant to Greek Petros Koukouras.

Credit: John Batanudde

On the field, Charles Lwanga, Geoffrey Wasswa, Benjamin Ochan, Davis Kasirye and the injured Emmanuel Wasswa have played at Villa before just like Oscar Mawa and Joseph Kafumbe who will don the Blue of the Jogoos on Saturday.

Key Stat

In the last 21 games played between both sides, KCCA FC has won 10 and shared spoils 8 times against the SC Villa. The home side has won 3 times in the last 21 games played against KCCA FC.