FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Return Leg, Third round

South Africa 0-0 Uganda

Uganda advances 1-0 on aggregate

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team is through to the four round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after eliminating South Africa on Friday.

In the game played at Dobsonsville Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, the two teams settled for a barren stalemate, a result that played in Uganda’s favour.

It should be noted that the first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd December had ended 1-0 with forward Hadijah Nandago scoring the lone goal.

Uganda will now face the winner between Ghana and Zambia at the four round which is the second last phase to determine the teams that will qualify for the 2022 edition in Costa Rica.

The first leg meeting between Ghana and Zambia ended goalless and the two nations will face off in the return leg this Saturday.

Africa will have on two representatives at tge final tournament and thus the next round will literally be the semifinal.